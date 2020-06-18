CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, June 18, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumored Display Specs Might Leave Enthusiasts Disappointed

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
We are fast approaching the expected official unveiling of the Galaxy Note 20 series, with Samsung likely to launch the handset in August. It will be at that time when all the questions and speculation are put to rest. That includes whether or not the regular Galaxy Note 20 will have a comparatively lackluster display, as is the newest rumor.

Everything we know so far about the Galaxy Note 20 is that it will be every bit a flagship phone, at least as it pertains to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Plus. Fast processing, gobs of RAM, high-end camera performance, and a fast display are all likely to manifest. Same goes for the regular Galaxy Note 20, minus the fast display.

According to prominent leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 20 could debut with a flat-screen display sporting a wide frame, Full HD resolution (presumably FHD+), and just a 60Hz refresh rate instead of what is expected to be 120Hz on the other two models.

"It's a desperate specification," Ice Universe says. "I don't know what you think. For me, I can't accept any 60Hz mobile phone. It will cause me serious discomfort."

That Galaxy Note 10 series also debuted with 60Hz displays, and though a recent OneUI update added a 120Hz refresh rate option, they are still 60Hz screens. The Galaxy S20 series, meanwhile, feature 120Hz displays.

It seems a bit odd that Samsung would ship its regular Galaxy Note 20 with a 60Hz panel, though it is certainly possible. This is not the only rumor to suggest that will be the case. Around a month ago, Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants and founder of DisplaySearch, noted the same thing in a since-deleted tweet.

"Note 20 Update – while the Note 20+ remains LTPO and 120Hz, the Note 20 will be LTPS and 60Hz. Makes sense since LTPO costs more and should appear first in premium models. You can do 120Hz with LTPS, but it consumes a lot of power. LTPO is the best implementation for 120Hz," Ross said.

We'll have to wait and see what actually materializes, as well as where pricing lands.


Tags:  Samsung, (krx:005930), galaxy note 20
Via:  Ice Universe (Twitter)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms