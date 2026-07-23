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Samsung Galaxy Glasses Challenge Meta With Gemini And 9 Hour Battery

by Aaron LeongThursday, July 23, 2026, 10:30 AM EDT
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Samsung has stepped onto Meta’s turf with its new line of smartglasses (or Intelligent Eyewear in company parlance) at Galaxy Unpacked, indicating that the brand views hands-free AI, not just smartphones, as the next major frontier in personal computing.

Developed in partnership with fashion houses Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, the screenless frames look like your everyday designer glasses, which is a plus. Available in silhouettes ranging from classic square rims to rounded ones, the collection blends lightweight acetate construction with subtle tech housing. Instead of HUDs, the glasses focus on voice, visual AI, and audio to assist users throughout their daily routine.

Running on the Android XR OS and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset, the glasses prioritize slim ergonomics. With the compact build, the device claims up to nine hours of battery life per charge, paired with a carrying case that supplies up to seven additional full charges.

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Without a display to draw power or add weight, interaction relies on cameras, directional microphones, and spatial audio speakers. Of course, Gemini AI sits at the heart of all, working in tandem with Bixby to deliver multimodal assistance. The front-facing camera acts as a visual sensor for AI, enabling users to ask questions about what they are looking at in real time. During daily routines, wearers can request immediate summaries of whiteboards or document pages, get turn-by-turn walking directions, or run live translation during conversations in foreign languages.

Moreover, that front camera supports live point-of-view visual sharing during Google Meet calls, allowing friends or colleagues to see precisely what the wearer sees hands-free. For controls, users can interact via natural voice commands, frame touch controls, or subtle gesture shortcuts—such as double-pinching to answer calls when synced with a Galaxy Watch 9. Summarized notes and audio clips captured on the go sync automatically to Samsung Notes for fast review on a tablet or phone.

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Slated for an autumn 2026 release, official pricing details remain unknown. We do expect that pricing will be competitive enough to give the folks at Meta some sleepless nights. The collection will have two distinct aesthetics to start: Gentle Monster's offering is a bold, black, straight-topped silhouette, while Warby Parker's version delivers a refined brown frame with an up-swept brow line.
Tags:  Samsung, smartglasses, samsung-unpacked, galaxy glasses
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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