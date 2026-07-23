Samsung Galaxy Glasses Challenge Meta With Gemini And 9 Hour Battery
Developed in partnership with fashion houses Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, the screenless frames look like your everyday designer glasses, which is a plus. Available in silhouettes ranging from classic square rims to rounded ones, the collection blends lightweight acetate construction with subtle tech housing. Instead of HUDs, the glasses focus on voice, visual AI, and audio to assist users throughout their daily routine.
Without a display to draw power or add weight, interaction relies on cameras, directional microphones, and spatial audio speakers. Of course, Gemini AI sits at the heart of all, working in tandem with Bixby to deliver multimodal assistance. The front-facing camera acts as a visual sensor for AI, enabling users to ask questions about what they are looking at in real time. During daily routines, wearers can request immediate summaries of whiteboards or document pages, get turn-by-turn walking directions, or run live translation during conversations in foreign languages.
Slated for an autumn 2026 release, official pricing details remain unknown. We do expect that pricing will be competitive enough to give the folks at Meta some sleepless nights. The collection will have two distinct aesthetics to start: Gentle Monster's offering is a bold, black, straight-topped silhouette, while Warby Parker's version delivers a refined brown frame with an up-swept brow line.