Samsung Galaxy Buds Gain FDA-Cleared Hearing Aid Stamp To Rival AirPods

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro - Image: Samsung

Saving you a visit to the audiologist or needing separate prescription hardware, the system centers on a five-minute self-administered test accessed through the Galaxy Buds app. Utilizing pure-tone audiometry, the software evaluates each ear independently across varying frequencies to construct a personalized audiogram. This profile automatically calibrated audio output using NAL-NL2, a globally recognized standard fitting formula used in professional prescription hearing aids.





Galaxy Buds app hearing test - Image: Samsung

