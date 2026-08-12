Samsung Galaxy Buds Gain FDA-Cleared Hearing Aid Stamp To Rival AirPods
Similar to what Apple started with its AirPods Pro, Samsung has secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for an over-the-counter hearing aid feature for the Galaxy Buds, bringing clinical-grade hearing assistance directly to consumer wireless earbuds.
The approval basically allows Samsung to introduce a software-based Hearing Test and Hearing Aid feature to compatible devices, positioning the South Korean tech giant in direct competition with the AirPods Pro hearing health suite. Scheduled to roll out this Q4, the functionality transforms standard consumer earbuds into over-the-counter (OTC) medical devices tailored for adults aged 18 and older who experience perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.
According to its press announcement, Samsung’s entry into auditory health actually builds on years of clinical groundwork. The company first introduced sound amplification tools on the Galaxy Buds+ in 2020, later collaborating with institutions like Vanderbilt University Medical Center, San Jose State University, and the National Acoustic Laboratories to validate its algorithms against traditional medical standards.
The regulatory green light arrives amid a broader transformation in the hearables market, driven by the FDA’s 2022 creation of the OTC hearing aid category aimed at lowering cost barriers and reducing the social stigma surrounding traditional hearing aids. As of this writing, Samsung's hearing aid feature is limited to the Galaxy Buds3 Pro ($218.35) and Galaxy Buds4 Pro ($249.99), requiring a connected Samsung smartphone running One UI 8 or later to execute the clinical processing. Meanwhile, Apple's AirPods Pro 3 is on sale for $189.99 at Amazon (24% off).