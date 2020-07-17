Samsung’s Galaxy Book S With Intel Lakefield And 17-Hour Battery Lands In The U.S.





The Galaxy Book S is powered by the Intel Core i5-L16G7, which is a rather peculiar chip, as it has 5 total cores. A single [big] Sunny Cove core is joined by four [little] Tremont efficiency cores. The Core i5-L16G7 features a base clock of 1.4GHz, and a maximum single-core clock of 3GHz. The full specifications for the machine are listed below:

: fingerprint, ambient light OS: Windows 10 Home

Leaked benchmarks for the Galaxy Book S have shown that the machine won’t win many performance races, but that is dictated mainly by the fact that this is a miserly 7W processor. And it’s nestled within a laptop that barely weighs over 2 pounds and is just 0.5 inches thick. Best of all, it offers battery life up of up to 17 hours (although that falls shy of the high-water mark set by the Snapdragon 8cx variant, which clocks in at 23 hours).





Samsung is offering the Galaxy Book S in either Mercury Gray or Earthly Gold. The machine is currently available to purchase via Samsung.com where it’s priced at $949, and will ship on July 21st. Each purchase also comes with a free Samsung Multiport Adapter, which plugs into a free USB-C port while providing HDMI-out (4K/30) and a single USB 3.1 (Type-A) port.