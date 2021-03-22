CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, March 22, 2021, 09:54 AM EDT

Samsung's Sleek Galaxy Book Pro And Pro 360 Tiger Lake Laptops Get An Early Reveal

samsung galaxy book pro 360
Samsung has a couple of new laptops rolling out soon, and we're getting our first look at them today. According to this leaked information, the machines are called the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 -- both devices will be available with either a 13-inch or 15-inch display.

The leak comes from none other than Evan Blass, who is well known to the enthusiast community for his exclusive leaks on unreleased mobile devices. The Galaxy Book Pro will be available with 11th generation Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 Tiger Lake processors with integrated 12th generation Iris Xe graphics. The 15-inch model, however, will have optional support for the NVIDIA MX450 discrete GPU. The larger 15-inch models also have room for a number pad on the right-hand side of the keyboard.

samsung galaxy book pro

The Galaxy Book Pro will feature a FHD AMOLED display, Thunderbolt 4, and optional 4G LTE support (no word on a 5G option). According to Blass, the Galaxy Book Pro will be available in either silver or blue.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360, on the other hand, is a 2-in-1 convertible that will feature S Pen support. The major hardware specifications between the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will stay the same, although the latter will be available in navy and gold colors.

samsung galaxy book pro 360 news

Blass alleges that the Galaxy Book Pro will replace the Galaxy Book Ion, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be a successor to the Galaxy Book Flex

At this time, there are no concrete details on pricing and availability, but the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are expected to launch during Q2 2021.

