Samsung's Most Powerful Galaxy Device Ever Teased For April 28 Unpacked Event





Samsung's last Unpacked event was held back in January when it launched the Galaxy S21 family of smartphones. The South Korean electronics giant has just announced its next Unpacked event, set for April 28at 10 am ET. In the lead-up to the event, Samsung is proclaiming that it will reveal "The most powerful Galaxy" device that it has ever launched.

Samsung also posted a short teaser video that doesn't tell us anything about the device. It's kind of cool with a Harry Potter vibe to it, but it brings us no closer to understanding what Samsung has in store for us.

We think that we know what Samsung could be unveiling, and it likely won't be a smartphone. It's too early to announce a Galaxy Note device (and word on the street is that it has been discontinued anyway), and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 likely won't debut until Fall 2021. That leaves us with the possibility of new Galaxy Book devices, which were already rumored for a Q2 2021 debut.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

In late March, Evan Blass leaked two new mobile devices: the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360. Both are powered by 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors (Core i3, Core i5, Core i7). Available in 13-inch and 15-inch form factors, both the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 can be had with optional NVIDIA MX450 discrete graphics and 4G LTE connectivity.

These devices would easily qualify as the most "powerful" Galaxy, so we're going to stick with that theory for now. Stay tuned, as we'll be covering the Samsung event live and will be reporting on any additional leaks that occur over the next two weeks that may shed some additional light on what Samsung will unveil.