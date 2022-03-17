Sweet Deal: Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Preorders Include A Free FreeSync Gaming Monitor

Here's what you're looking at, as far as preorder pricing and the monitor bonus...

Pricing depends on the configuration options, as these laptops are available with Intel 12th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 processors based on Alder Lake, with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of solid state storage. These options vary by model, with the highest price being $1,549.99 for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.







Samsung 24-inch CRG5 Gaming Monitor







As for the monitors, the 24-inch CRG5 is a curved VA display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, 250 nits brightness, and FreeSync support. Samsung lists it as being on sale for $179.99 (down from $259.99), while Amazon has it marked down to the $193







Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor







The 32-inch Odyssey G35T, meanwhile, is a bigger and faster display with a curved VA panel, 1920x1080 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, 300 nits brightness, and FreeSync support. Both Samsung and Amazon have this one listed for $229.99 (down from $329.99).





These may not be the most enticing gaming monitors on the planet, but it's unusual to see this kind of a bonus with a laptop purchase.





All of the preorders also include an option to save 30 percent on a Samsung Care+ plan. Plus you can sweeten the pot further with an eligible trade-in, which could potentially drop the starting price to $549 for the Galaxy Book 2 360, $599 for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and $749.99 for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360.

