Samsung's Ultra-Affordable Galaxy A16 5G And Galaxy Fit3 Arrive In The US
Samsung has launched the latest addition to its best-selling budget A-series phones, as well as Fit fitness trackers. The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and Samsung Galaxy Fit3 are on sale now in the U.S. well ahead of the more expensive Galaxy S25 and XR headset expected to be announced at the end of the month.
The Galaxy A16 5G follows hot on the heels of the A15 5G, Samsung's biggest-selling phone globally in 2024, with somewhat predictable specs and revised design choices. The new phone carries over the design cues from its pricier cousins, such as slimmer bezels and thinner cross section, giving the A16 a more refined, expensive look.
At the front, there's a large 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED panel with 800 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the low-end Exynos 1330 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB (110 available) ROM. If more storage is required, there's a microSD slot, expandable to 1.5TB. While the Exynos chipset ain't no barnstormer, it has scored well against the likes of the Snapdragon 695, topping the latter with its ability to handle 4K video capture and playback, and better battery efficiency. Now, before you criticize the specs, don't forget the price of entry of this thing.
The camera array is pretty decent—there's a 50MP main shooter, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and a 13MP selfie cam. The 5,000mAh battery is as large as the upcoming S25 Ultra's, although charging will be much slower at 25 watts. The A16 has IP54 dust-water resistance and impressively will come with six generations of One UI upgrades plus six years of security updates.
For those desiring a simple, no frills fitness watch or tracker, the Galaxy Fit3 might be your jam. The band doesn't run WearOS like the Galaxy Watch Ultra, for example, but something called FreeRTOS. It's a pretty much a lightweight operating system that focuses on activity tracking, simple menu systems, and extended battery life.
The Fit3's 1.6-inch display is 45% wider than before. It has an aluminum main body with 5 ATM/IP68 ratings, and can track SpO2 levels, sleep patterns (even snoring), and more than 100 different workouts. Samsung says that battery life is 13 days, but we expect that under normal daily use, users will be seeing around half of that.
The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G will be available January 9 starting at $199.99, whereas the Galaxy Fit3 comes at a refreshing $59.99, also on January 9.