Samsung Galaxy S25: Launch Timing, Colorways And What To Expect
Updated S25U colors in order of volume:— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 16, 2024
Titanium Black
Titanium SilverBlue
Titanium Gray
Titanium WhiteSilver
Titanium JetBlack
Titanium JadeGreen
Titanium PinkGold
- Titanium Black
- Titanium SilverBlue
- Titanium Gray
- Titanium WhiteSilver
- Titanium JetBlack (online exclusive)
- Titanium JadeGreen (online exclusive)
- Titanium PinkGold (online exclusive)
At a glance, the new S25 series may look like marginal rehashes of previous generations, but the new phones mark a (trendy) move to a flatter display with slightly curved corners. The design itself will be clean and fuss-free as older S-series, but should prove to be easier to hold and manage in-hand.
All S25s will get the significantly more powerful and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, an upgraded ultra-wide camera sensor (the rest remain essentially the same), and increased RAM to handle generative AI features. However, some changes have come under scrutiny: while the S25 will technically support Qi2 wireless charging protocol, it's said that it won't be on-device, but rather integrated in a MagNet case accessory, likely an extra-cost item.
Bookmark this space to find out more about the Galaxy S25 news as they trickle in.