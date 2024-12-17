CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy S25: Launch Timing, Colorways And What To Expect

by Aaron LeongTuesday, December 17, 2024, 11:01 AM EDT
Based on some reliable tip sources, we now have information on the official colorway names as well as the launch date for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup. Apparently the phones will land on January 22, 2025 during a launch event in San Jose, California. The event will also see the teaser for the Samsung-Google XR headset, although the rumored S25 Slim is nowhere to be seen (yet).
According to DSCCRoss on X, the highest volume colorway for the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be Titanium Black, while Titanium Pink Gold will be the rarest. Here's the rundown of the Ultra's available colors (by volume):
  • Titanium Black
  • Titanium SilverBlue
  • Titanium Gray
  • Titanium WhiteSilver
  • Titanium JetBlack (online exclusive)
  • Titanium JadeGreen (online exclusive)
  • Titanium PinkGold (online exclusive)
Corroborating multiple rumors so far, it seems like we have a solid day (and even time) for the S25 launch as well. According to a new tip from @sondesix on X, there will be a launch event being held in San Jose on January 22 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT. In attendance will be the standard Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and possibly an on-stage teaser of the XR headset. Notably missing from the list is the S25 Slim, but an April-ish release has lately been swirling around for the iPhone 17 Air competitor. 

At a glance, the new S25 series may look like marginal rehashes of previous generations, but the new phones mark a (trendy) move to a flatter display with slightly curved corners. The design itself will be clean and fuss-free as older S-series, but should prove to be easier to hold and manage in-hand. 

Snapdragon8EliteInfographic%20(2)

All S25s will get the significantly more powerful and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, an upgraded ultra-wide camera sensor (the rest remain essentially the same), and increased RAM to handle generative AI features. However, some changes have come under scrutiny: while the S25 will technically support Qi2 wireless charging protocol, it's said that it won't be on-device, but rather integrated in a MagNet case accessory, likely an extra-cost item. 

Bookmark this space to find out more about the Galaxy S25 news as they trickle in.
