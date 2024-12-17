Samsung Galaxy S25: Launch Timing, Colorways And What To Expect

Updated S25U colors in order of volume:

According to DSCCRoss on X, the highest volume colorway for the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be Titanium Black, while Titanium Pink Gold will be the rarest. Here's the rundown of the Ultra's available colors (by volume):

Titanium Black

Titanium SilverBlue

Titanium Gray

Titanium WhiteSilver

Titanium JetBlack (online exclusive)

Titanium JadeGreen (online exclusive)

Titanium PinkGold (online exclusive)