Samsung's Freestyle+ AI Projector Dodges Obstacles To Beam A 100-Inch Picture





Samsung is expanding its projector lineup with the Freestyle+, a sleek and lightweight AI-powered model designed to avoid obstacles and automatically correct distortions to beam images up to 100 inches virtually anywhere. Like Samsung's other Freestyle models , the $1,199.99 Freestyle+ is a portable model—you can either plug it into an outlet or power the projector with an external battery.





The price is the big catch, though we'll have to wait and see if street pricing drops below the MSRP at some point. This is a DLP projector with 1080p support and up to 430 ISO lumens of brightness. There are cheaper alternatives with brighter ratings, like LG's CineBeam Q and the XGIMI Halo+, to name a couple, though obviously every individual model will have its own pros and cons.













Part of the Freestyle+'s appeal is its fancy AI-powered features. For example, its 3D Auto Keystone and Wall Calibration tools correct distortions on irregularly shaped or non-flat surfaces, so you don't necessarily need access to a perfectly flat wall. It also calibrates color and brightness to match whatever surface you're beaming onto.





Another interesting feature is Obstacle Avoidance, which is mostly what it sound like. No, the Freestyle+ is not able to bend light around obstacles, but it can detect obstructions in the projection path and shift the image placement accordingly.





Other notable features include HDR10+ support, 360-degree audio, and a built-in smart hub with cloud gaming access.













"With The Freestyle+, we are redefining the boundaries of portable entertainment," said Shane Higby , Head of Home Entertainment at Samsung Electronics America. "By integrating powerful AI capabilities that instantly adapt to any environment – like adjusting for patterned walls, calibrating to a room’s lighting, or automatically avoiding obstacles – we are giving users the ultimate freedom to watch however and wherever they choose."





Higby says the goal was to offer a seamless 'point and play’ experience. On paper, it certainly sounds capable. In practice, we'll reserve judgement until if/when we have a chance to test one ourselves.

Samsung's FreeStyle+ projector is available now for $1,197.99 at Amazon, a few bucks cheaper than the MSRP.