Samsung's Official Galaxy Z Fold 8 Teasers Confirm A New Ultra-Wide Shape
That campaign lines up closely with previous coverage of leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 images, which pointed toward a form factor considerably shorter and wider than the elongated, narrow-bodied shape Samsung has stuck with across every prior Fold generation. Some of the leak coverage has pointed out that a wider cover display could make everyday tasks like typing and browsing more practical, a fair upside if the redesign holds up. Samsung's new teasers seem to play into that idea, with clips that visually trim down the familiar tall Fold outline into something shorter and squatter, and noticeably more pocket friendly overall.
Separate reporting backs up those visual hints. An unreleased One UI firmware build flagged evidence for a Galaxy foldable built around a 4:3 aspect ratio inner display, a real departure from the nearly square panel Samsung has used on recent Fold models. A wider aspect ratio would not be entirely new territory for Samsung, either. The limited run Galaxy Z Trifold already used a similar 4:3 shape on its own inner display, as previous coverage noted after going hands on with that device, so the company clearly has some experience building around those proportions.
Earlier leaks pointed to four specific colorways for the redesigned model, among them Lavender, Cream, Pistachio, and Graphite finishes. Samsung's official teaser videos never spell out any color names, but they do lean into soft purple, pink, and gold tones, plus a stylized wallpaper built around a large numeral eight. None of that confirms the leaked color names outright, though the overlap is hard to dismiss.
Current reporting also points to a two tier strategy for this year's Fold lineup. The wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears built for people who want something closer to an ordinary phone when closed and a tablet like canvas once opened, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra would preserve the taller book style shape longtime Fold owners already know. That split would let Samsung chase two different audiences without forcing either one to compromise on what a foldable should feel like.
Samsung has not confirmed final specs, pricing, or branding for either model. Multiple reports point to a Galaxy Unpacked event in late July, with some outlets citing July 22 specifically, though Samsung itself has stayed quiet on an exact date so far. Anyone curious about the redesign will not have to wait much longer to find out whether the leaks and the teasers match what actually ships.