Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 Images Confirm Major Screen Design Change
Samsung insider Ahmed Qwaider shared what are claimed to be images the upcoming device in a post on X. The images show the new foldable in four different colorways, Lavender, Cream, Pistachio and Graphite.
This new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely be offered alongside the current Z Fold design, which will continue as the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra. Its internal display has an aspect ratio of 4:3, which is much wider than the current Fold that utilizes a 1:1 aspect ratio. It should make watching some video content more enjoyable and might be easier to hold for some users.
This won’t be the first time Samsung rolls out a device with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Z Trifold, which had an incredibly limited release, utilized this wider aspect ratio.
We should final confirmation about this new Samsung design, including pricing, along with all of the company's new mobile devices towards the end of July during Samsung’s next Unpacked live event.