CATEGORIES
home News

Google's Pixel 7 Pro And Samsung's Galaxy S23+ Are On Great Deals Now At Amazon

by Nathan OrdSunday, February 26, 2023, 02:17 PM EDT
samsung and google phone deals on amazon
If you are in the market for a smartphone, Amazon might have some deals for you this weekend. Between discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S23 family, to the Google's revered Pixel 7 series, and some in between, there are certainly several good options.

First at the plate today, we have the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup starting with the ever-impressive Galaxy S23+ coming in at $859.99, 14% off its going rate. While that might seem like quite a bit of dough, you also get some pretty decent specs for it, like a 6.6” AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

However, if that doesn’t suit your fancy, you can always drop down to the top-end 256GB storge Samsung Galaxy S23, which has a slightly smaller screen and battery at $859.99 but comes with a $50 Amazon gift card, effectively making this $849.99 or 10% off.

pixel samsung and google phone deals on amazon

On deck, we have Google's excellent Pixel 7 series, including the Pixel 7 Pro at $813, a 19% savings off the regular price. This, too, might seem like a lot, but the 6.7” QHD+ 120Hz driven by Google’s Tensor G2, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage make this a fairly capable pocket machine.

However, you could also pick-up a renewed 128GB model of the Pixel 7 Pro and save $194 with the renewed price of $619.99. Then, of course, there is also the Pixel 7, which comes in under all these options at $560 and slightly cuts back on RAM and battery life for the price tradeoff.

In the hole, and finally, we have a few more budget-friendly options that are still solid, including the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is 11% off at $399. With a decent battery, solid performance, and the quality that comes with Samsung, this is a solid midrange device for someone who doesn’t need all the bells and whistles.
Alternatively, one could also look at the TCL 20 Pro 5G, which is a whopping 52% off at $249.99 and has a pretty solid midrange spec sheet to go along with it.

If you do end up snagging a new phone, any one of these options will be good and save you a buck to boot. However, if you spot any other interesting deals, let us know about them in the comments below, and happy phone hunting.
Tags:  deals, Samsung, smartphone, Google, (nasdaq:goog)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment