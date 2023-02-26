Google's Pixel 7 Pro And Samsung's Galaxy S23+ Are On Great Deals Now At Amazon
If you are in the market for a smartphone, Amazon might have some deals for you this weekend. Between discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S23 family, to the Google's revered Pixel 7 series, and some in between, there are certainly several good options.
First at the plate today, we have the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup starting with the ever-impressive Galaxy S23+ coming in at $859.99, 14% off its going rate. While that might seem like quite a bit of dough, you also get some pretty decent specs for it, like a 6.6” AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
However, if that doesn’t suit your fancy, you can always drop down to the top-end 256GB storge Samsung Galaxy S23, which has a slightly smaller screen and battery at $859.99 but comes with a $50 Amazon gift card, effectively making this $849.99 or 10% off.
On deck, we have Google's excellent Pixel 7 series, including the Pixel 7 Pro at $813, a 19% savings off the regular price. This, too, might seem like a lot, but the 6.7” QHD+ 120Hz driven by Google’s Tensor G2, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage make this a fairly capable pocket machine.
However, you could also pick-up a renewed 128GB model of the Pixel 7 Pro and save $194 with the renewed price of $619.99. Then, of course, there is also the Pixel 7, which comes in under all these options at $560 and slightly cuts back on RAM and battery life for the price tradeoff.
In the hole, and finally, we have a few more budget-friendly options that are still solid, including the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is 11% off at $399. With a decent battery, solid performance, and the quality that comes with Samsung, this is a solid midrange device for someone who doesn’t need all the bells and whistles.
Alternatively, one could also look at the TCL 20 Pro 5G, which is a whopping 52% off at $249.99 and has a pretty solid midrange spec sheet to go along with it.
If you do end up snagging a new phone, any one of these options will be good and save you a buck to boot. However, if you spot any other interesting deals, let us know about them in the comments below, and happy phone hunting.