Samsung's 9100 Pro SSD Gets An 8TB Model, Here's How Many Games It Can Hold





Samsung is expanding its rip-roaring fast 9100 Pro solid state drive (SSD) line with a beefy 8TB model, effectively doubling the capacity of the previous top option. Available with or without a heatsink, the new 8TB drive gives potential buyers a fourth capacity option to choose from, joining existing 4TB, 2TB, and 1TB offerings. The caveat, as you can imagine, is that it doesn't come cheap. More on that in a moment.





The 9100 Pro joined Samsung's stable of SSDs in March, taking the mantle as its flagship consumer storage line. We have yet to put the 9100 Pro through its paces, though according to Samsung's rated specifications, it can hit up to 14,800MB/s (14.8GB/s) for sequential reads and up to 13.400MB/s (13.4GB/s) for sequential writes.





Even better, there's not a steep drop off in rated speeds at lower capacities. Typically, the higher capacity SSDs in any given drive family boast the fastest specs, and while that also applies to the 9100 Pro, there's only a 100MB/s difference in sequential read and write speeds between the 1TB/2TB and 4TB/8TB models. Here's a look at the spec sheet...













Samsung still has not updated the power data for its 8TB model, but we suspect that not many consumers care about those particular specifications anyway.





However, Samsung's announcement does claim that "users can install about 80 popular PC games, based on an average game size of 90.6GB."





Of course, some games take up way more space than 90.6GB, while others are smaller. Samsung based that figured on the top 11 titles from Steam's ' Best of 2024: New Releases ' list, which includes games such as Black Myth: Wukong, Palworld, and NBA 2K25. Your mileage will vary, depending on which games you install.





"With its PCIe 5.0 interface, the 9100 Pro offers advanced performance and seamless multitasking productivity, along with broad compatibility across laptops, gaming PCs, and game consoles. Now available in up to 8TB capacity, it delivers even greater storage and high-speed performance for today's data-intensive applications and next-gen gaming experiences," Samsung says.





What about pricing, though? The press release as spotted by TechPowerUp (we don't see it posted anywhere else just yet) says the MSRP for the regular 8TB model is £781.49 while the version that comes with a heatsink is £796.99.



