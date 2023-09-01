CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Develops 32Gb DDR5 Chips That Will Enable Massive 1TB DRAM Modules

by Zak KillianFriday, September 01, 2023, 02:45 PM EDT
hero samsung ddr5 32gb
How much RAM do you need, readers? If you're just a gamer or even a typical power user, you're almost assuredly satisfied with the 64 GB you can get from two large DIMMs right now. However, even 128GB of RAM might not be enough for some users. Those folks could be elated by Samsung's newest announcement: 32-gigabit DDR5 DRAMs on its 12nm process.

The new DDR5 packages will allow Samsung to make 128-gigabyte DIMMs without having to stack RAM with through-silicon vias (TSVs). This will result in much cheaper manufacturing costs as well as a small reduction in power consumption—about 10%, according to Samsung. The new 128-gigabyte DIMMs should work on typical desktop machines, which means you could stack half a terabyte of RAM in a Ryzen or Core system.

There's no mention of the speed of the new ICs, but that's somewhat to be expected; the focus for these parts is clearly on capacity. Most of Samsung's extant DDR5 DRAM ICs will do 6400 MT/s or better, which is already well faster than anything officially supported in module form by typical Intel or AMD systems.

ddr5 7200
Top and above images: Samsung

What about those 1TB modules, though? Well, Samsung already makes 512-GB DDR5 modules, actually. They're RDIMMs, of course, so you can't use them in your Wintendo. Doing the math, the double-density DRAM chips will allow the company to double the capacity of those same modules, producing 1TB DDR5 RDIMMs. They won't be particularly fast, and they absolutely will not be cheap, but if you desperately need to stick 16 TB of RAM into a single-socket EPYC system, that will in fact be possible.

The Korean company just started production of 16-Gbit DDR5 DRAMs in March, so it will be a bit before these 32-Gbit parts hit mass production. Samsung says that we can expect it by the end of the year, so perhaps next year we'll be recommending paired 16GB as the baseline configuration for new system builds. If you're instead hyped about the ultra-high-density server RAM, well, you probably already know that these things have to be validated, and that takes time.
Tags:  Samsung, memory, (krx:005930)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment