Sabrent's Ultra-Fast 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe 4 SSD Falls To Low $170 For A Great Storage Deal





Newegg has announced a nice discount on a popular NVMe internal PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that promises blazing-fast boot times and large amounts of storage for users building a new computer. The Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD is currently on sale at Newegg for $30 off. The one caveat to the $30 savings is that users can only order one at the discounted price.

The regular sale price for the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD is $199.99, while the promo code "93XPL47" brings that price tag down to $169.99.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD - $30 off at $169.99

Newegg's deal is for the version of the SSD without the heatsink. Users who want the SSD with the heatsink will pay $219.99. The 500GB version of the SSD has no discount and currently sells for $119.99. The 2TB version also has no discount code and sells for $399.99. For those unfamiliar with the SSD, it uses 3D TLC NAND and features a Phison PS5016-E16 controller.

The SSD delivers a maximum sequential read speed of up to 5,000 MBps and a maximum sequential write of up to 4,400 MBps. The 4K random read speed is up to 750,000 IOPS, and random 4K write speed is up to 750,000 IOPS. The mean time between failure is 1,700,000 hours. The storage device measures 3.7 mm high by 22 mm wide by 80 mm deep.

Those unfamiliar with the storage device can check out our review of the SSD. In that review, we conducted various benchmarks on the drive and found that the drive wasn't the fastest on the market in some tests, but was blazing fast in a wide variety of benchmarks.