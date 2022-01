Ryzen And Radeon CES 2022 Deep Dive With AMD Gaming Chief Frank Azor: 2.5 Geeks

In this latest episode of our 2.5 Geeks webcast, we have a lively discussion with special guest Frank Azor regarding AMD's CES 2022 announcements. From Ryzen 6000 and 5800X3D to Radeon Super Resolution, Smart Shift Max, Smart Shift Eco, and much more...06:10 - Introducing Frank Azor07:23 - Post "CES" Keynote Comments10:20 - The Arsenal AMD Brought To CES17:33 - Ryzen 6000 Mobile Architecture Discussion 22:05 - Did AI Play A Role In Ryzen 6000 Design24:03 - AMD Smart Shift Max And Smart Shift Eco 32:18 - How Smart Shift Max Handles Fan Speeds34:57 - Will Ryzen 6000 Series Every Come To Desktops?36:08 - Smart Access Graphics Technology39:35 - Where's The Radeon RGB Utility?40:50 - The Radeon RX 6500 XT - Why 4GB Of Memory? 47:34 - AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) Chat51:00 - Smart Access Graphics And External Dispalys?52:09 - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Discussion - Why This CPU?57:00 - Why The Lower Clocks On The 5800X3D?58:27 - Will AM5 Processors Feature 3D V-Cache?59:37 - The TechPotato Wants To Weld 6500 XTs Together1:00:02 - Zen 4 Health And Why Socket AM5 Now?1:06:05 - Where Will Zen 4 And AMD Be 1 Year From Now?1:08:35 - Lenovo New Year, New Gear Giveaway @ HH