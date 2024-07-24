CATEGORIES
home News

Packaging Issue Delays AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 Desktop Chips, But Fear Not

by Zak KillianWednesday, July 24, 2024, 04:05 PM EDT
amd ryzen 9950x
Amidst a storm of controversy over the reliability of Intel's Raptor Lake processors, many buyers are turning to AMD as an alternative. However, the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 processors are getting a bit long in the tooth; if folks are going to make a new purchase, they'd probably prefer to buy the latest hardware. AMD announced the Ryzen 9000 desktop family at Computex for a July 31st launch date, but we have some bad news: they've been delayed.

Don't panic though, because the delay is short -- just a week for the six- and eight-core models, and two weeks for the twelve- and 16-core chips. That puts the single-CCD CPUs on August 8th, while the dual-CCD parts are apparently coming on August 15th. It's a bummer to have to hang on for the launch of the hotly-anticipated second-generation Socket AM5 CPUs and their new Zen 5 CPU cores, but at least it's short and for a good reason.
We appreciate the excitement around Ryzen 9000 series processors. During final checks, we found the initial production units that were shipped to our channel partners did not meet our full quality expectations. Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the highest quality experiences for every Ryzen user, we are working with our channel partners to replace the initial production units with fresh units. As a result, there will be a short delay in retail availability. The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X processors will now go on sale on August 8th and the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X processors will go on-sale on August 15th. We pride ourselves in providing a high-quality experience for every Ryzen user, and we look forward to our fans having a great experience with the new Ryzen 9000 series.
Jack Huynh, AMD SVP and GM of Computing and Graphics
So what happened? Well, it's not completely clear. AMD SVP and GM Jack Huynh described the problem in a Xwitter post announcing the delay as a "packaging issue." The chipmaker says that the first batch of processors failed to meet the expected quality standards, and that it is being pulled back while AMD ships newly-manufactured units that have been pre-screened and don't suffer from this issue.

ryzen 9000 delid
Buyers of Ryzen 9000 CPUs with dual CCDs will have to wait until August 15th.

The announcement seems similar to  Intel's remarks that the CPU oxidation issue its 13th-gen CPUs apparently suffered was "quickly remedied." However, while that problem may have affected as many as half of Raptor Lake CPUs (Intel says the number is far lower), AMD claims that the Ryzen 9000 packaging issue only cropped up for a very small number of chips out in the wild. The company is doing a pre-release recall to make sure that the units that end up on shelves are known-good and not from that first batch with the potential issue.

We'll have a review of the Ryzen 9000 processors ready before too long. Were you planning on buying into Zen 5 out of the gate, waiting for 3D V-Cache models, or were you planning to hold on for the release of Intel's Arrow Lake desktop CPUs later this year? Let us know in the comments.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), zen 5, delays, ryzen 9000
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment