Ryzen 9 9950X Achieves Insanely High Single-Thread Score At 6GHz In Leaked Benchmark
The anticipation of any major hardware release is accompanied by the inevitable leaks of its specs and performance. AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000 series based on Zen 5 is no exception, with early samples making the rounds to fuel the rumor mills.
As spotted by prominent leaker @9550pro on X/Twitter, the upcoming flagship Ryzen 9950X will put up some incredible numbers, and has already done so with an overclock to nearly 6GHz overclock. With a single-core GeekBench 6 score of 3,706, it handily beats its Ryzen 9 7950X predecessor. The multi-core score of 26,047 is no slouch, either.
You will have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on the new product, as AMD has slightly delayed the initial July 31st launch for Ryzen 9000 series out of an "abundance of caution." With the various issues Intel has been facing with its chips, it is likely a good move to delay release until everything can be done correctly to ensure a smooth launch.
With a single-core GeekBench 6 score of 3,706, the overclocked 9550X handily beats its Ryzen 9 7950X predecessor. The multi-core score of 26,047 is no slouch, either. The clock speed is 5,953MHz, just shy of the 6GHz mark. This is impressive for the 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 9950X processor, assuming the benchmark run is real.
The Ryzen 9 9950X will be the flagship CPU for AMD's lineup, with a strong focus on productivity purposes. It is a given that good multi-core performance is needed for various workloads, but the single-core performance is also vital in many use cases.
While the Ryzen 9000 series should prove very good for gaming, the existing Ryzen 7 7800X3D still is likely to remain a solid and competitive option, based on other benchmark leaks that are out there. Geared towards gaming use, the X3D chips are highly sought after by gamers due to their incredible performance. Ryzen 9000 should also eventually get its own X3D versions released, which we reckon is what many gamers will wait for.
With leaks of AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs and the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro appearing, the next year should be an eventful one for consumers. The blistering single-core score of the Ryzen 9 9950X is a good omen for future performance across the board, too.