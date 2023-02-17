Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU Trails 7950X In First Benchmarks But Don't Hit The Panic Button

Core i9-13900K: 2,191 single, 23.330 multi

2,191 single, 23.330 multi Ryzen 9 7950X: 2,162 single, 21,956 multi

2,162 single, 21,956 multi **LEAKED Ryzen 9 7950X3D: 2,157 single, 21,841 multi

2,157 single, 21,841 multi Ryzen 9 7900X: 2,172 single, 18858 multi

The leaked single-threaded score is just slightly below the result we obtained with the regular Ryzen 9 7950X, and about 1.6 percent below Intel's Core i9-13900K. Same goes for the multi-threaded comparisons—the leaked Ryzen 9 7950X3D benchmark run scored around 0.5 percent below the result we obtained on the 7950X, and 6.4 percent below Intel's top CPU.





We've seen headlines touting double-digit multi-threaded performance disparities with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D versus the Ryzen 9 7950X, but we're more comfortable using our own data whenever possible. In this case, the leaked scores are just a tad slower, but slower nonetheless.





The other place the Ryzen 9 7950X3D make an early benchmark appearance is in Blender's database . There it posted a median score of 558.59. Looking at other entries in the database, that's 14 percent below the highest median score for a Ryzen 9 7950X (651.04), and around 7.4 percent below Intel's Core i9-13900KF (602.99).



