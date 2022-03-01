Ryzen 9 5950X Drops To All-Time Low Of $599 In AMD's Zen 3 Deals Blowout

This is another burly Zen 3 processor, too. It's a 12-core/24-thread chip that isn't going to trip over multi-threaded workloads, with a 3.7GHz base clock and 4.8GHz max boost clock, along with 6MB of L2 cache and 64GB of L3 cache.

Note that we're quoting savings over each processor's list price. We've also included AMD's APU lineup based on Zen 3, though those prices have been fairly consistent. The most compelling bargains apply to the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 5900X, and Ryzen 5 5600X, in that order.





The timing of these discounts (particularly at the high end) might suggest that AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D is about to land at retail. That chip introduces stacked 3D V-cache to the equation, with AMD claiming it will deliver a 15 percent performance gain in games. If so, that would be roughly on par with what a generational upgrade delivers.





Even so, the Ryzen 9 chips are still attractive propositions, as both wield more cores and threads, now at all-time low prices.



Here's a look at current pricing for AMD's Zen 3 processors...