Ryzen 9 5950X Drops To All-Time Low Of $599 In AMD's Zen 3 Deals Blowout

It looks like AMD is having a blowout sale of sorts on its Ryzen 5000 series processors, through its retail partners. Not that Zen 3 is being discontinued or anything (we still have several months before Zen 4 arrives). However, there are some deep discounts at play right now, the most enticing of which applies to its flagship Ryzen 9 5950X.





Ryzen 9 5950X for (save $200 over MSRP). Granted, it's not exactly a budget purchase, but that's a 25 percent markdown from the list price for AMD's top consumer silicon. This is also the lowest price we have ever seen this chip sell for. It's even cheaper than what you'll find at Micro Center, which often undercuts the competition but for in-store purchases only. You can snag thefor $599 at Amazon (save $200 over MSRP). Granted, it's not exactly a budget purchase, but that's a 25 percent markdown from the list price for AMD's top consumer silicon. This is also the lowest price we have ever seen this chip sell for. It's even cheaper than what you'll find at Micro Center, which often undercuts the competition but for in-store purchases only.





If you're considering this chip, then you likely already know the specs. But to quickly recap, this is a multi-core beast with 16 physical cores and 32 threads of Zen 3 muscle, running at 3.4GHz (base) to 4.9GHz (max boost). It also features 8MB of L2 cache and a generous heaping of 64MB of L3 cache. See our Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X review to see what this chip is capable of.









AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, that one is on sale as well, marked down to (save $120.99 over MSRP). Pricing has been up and down on this one, and this latest discount is once again the lowest price we've seen for this SKU. Speaking of the, that one is on sale as well, marked down to $449 at Amazon (save $120.99 over MSRP). Pricing has been up and down on this one, and this latest discount is once again the lowest price we've seen for this SKU.





This is another burly Zen 3 processor, too. It's a 12-core/24-thread chip that isn't going to trip over multi-threaded workloads, with a 3.7GHz base clock and 4.8GHz max boost clock, along with 6MB of L2 cache and 64GB of L3 cache.