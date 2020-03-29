AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Mobile CPU Shows Huge Performance Gains In Benchmark Leak

Ryzen Mobile 4000 U-Series

Ryzen 7 4800U: 8C/16T, 1.8GHz to 4.2GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP

8C/16T, 1.8GHz to 4.2GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP Ryzen 7 4700U: 8C/8T, 2GHz to 4.1GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP

8C/8T, 2GHz to 4.1GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP Ryzen 5 4600U: 6C/12T, 2.1GHz to 4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP

6C/12T, 2.1GHz to 4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP Ryzen 5 4500U: 6C/6T, 2.3GHz to 4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP

6C/6T, 2.3GHz to 4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 15W TDP Ryzen 3 4300U: 4C/4T, 2.7GHz to 3.7GHz, 4MB L3 cache, 15W TDP

All of these processors sport integrated graphics based on AMD's Vega architecture, with varying numbers of compute units and GPU clocks. The main thing to keep in mind, however, is that the H-series lineup is intended for higher-end laptops, such as those that will be used for gaming, while the U-series chips are bound for thinner and lighter machines.





All of that out of the way, let's have a look at the leaked 3DMark listing.

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS And Ryzen 7 4800U Compared In Leaked 3DMark Benchmark Run

Click to Enlarge (Source: 3DMark via @_rogame)







The Ryzen 7 4800U is the highest-end processor among AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobile U-series. It has 8 cores, 16 threads, and 8MB of L3 cache, just like the Ryzen 9 4900HS, and on the GPU side, both processors sport 8 CUs clocked a 1,750MHz.





In this particular benchmark run, the Ryzen 7 4800U posted a 3,543 Graphics score and 16,171 Physics score. While not shown, the source of the leak (@_rogame) says a Ryzen 9 4900HS on 3DMark posted a 4,085 Graphics score and 21,289 Physics score.





We have to be careful not to read too much into these scores, for a variety of reasons. Looking just at the numbers, though, the Ryzen 9 4900HS listing shows a greater than 15 percent higher Graphics score, and nearly 32 percent higher Physics score.





These are at least plausible differences, if nothing else. The Ryzen 9 4900HS is working with a higher TDP, which could theoretically help it maintain boost clocks for longer periods of time. So even though the GPU arrangement is the same in both chips, the higher-end part still holds an advantage.







All that said, the real fun will begin when laptops built around these processors show up in volume, along with models based on Intel's upcoming Comet Lake-H CPUs.







