Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary CPU, Mobo, RAM & Cooler Bundle Is $529 At Newegg





Building a PC from the ground up in the current landscape is a daunting proposition from a cost standpoint, though it doesn't necessarily have to be. How so? With a willingness to reach back into socket AM4 territory and pretty sweet bundle offer on tap at Newegg, you can lay the foundation for a solid gaming PC without breaking the bank, starting with AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Edition CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Edition Bundle Is A Low $529.99









Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Edition bundle is on sale for $529.99 at Newegg (16% off, save $103.99) and it packs almost everything you need to get up and running, including an ASUS TUF Gaming B550-Plus WiFi II motherboard and 16GB (2x8GB) Team T-Force Delta RGB DDR4-3200 memory. Theis on sale forand it packs almost everything you need to get up and running, including anand





On top of that, Newegg is throwing in a few extras at no additional costs. Free gifts with this bundle include the following: