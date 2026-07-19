Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary CPU, Mobo, RAM & Cooler Bundle Is $529 At Newegg

Building a PC from the ground up in the current landscape is a daunting proposition from a cost standpoint, though it doesn't necessarily have to be. How so? With a willingness to reach back into socket AM4 territory and pretty sweet bundle offer on tap at Newegg, you can lay the foundation for a solid gaming PC without breaking the bank, starting with AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Edition CPU.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Edition Bundle Is A Low $529.99
The Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Edition bundle
is on sale for $529.99 at Newegg (16% off, save $103.99)
and it packs almost everything you need to get up and running, including an ASUS TUF Gaming B550-Plus WiFi II motherboard
and 16GB (2x8GB) Team T-Force Delta RGB DDR4-3200 memory
.
On top of that, Newegg is throwing in a few extras at no additional costs. Free gifts with this bundle include the following:
- Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 all-in-one CPU cooler (worth $79.99)
- Lian Li UNI Fan SL wireless 120mm ARGB fan (worth $35.99)
- North 360 Standard 2026 Antivirus (worth $69.99)
We don't care a whole lot about the antivirus bonus (the built-in antivirus in Windows does just fin in our experience), but the other extras definitely sweeten the pot. What it boils down to is a Ryzen processor with 3D V-Cache, a socket AM4 motherboard, 16GB of RAM with RGB lighting, an AIO liquid cooler, and a wireless fan with ARGB lighting for $529.99. That's not a bad haul.
The obvious trade-off is that you'd be building a new PC with older parts, including a last-generation motherboard socket and a processor that is based on Zen 3.
If you're willing to go that route, this is a solid bundle offer to build a respectable gaming PC around. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D still holds its own today with an 8-core/16-thread configuration clocked at 3.4GHz to 4.5GHz, 4MB L2 cache, 96MB L3 cache, and a default 105W TDP.
Though the Anniversary Edition represents a re-release, there was actually quite a bit of engineering work
that went into bringing it back. AMD's manufacturing partner, TSMC, made changes to the SoIC hybrid bonding tech that the first-generation 3D V-Cache chips used when pivoting to AMD's second-generation 3D V-Cache, and for a while, it wasn't even clear if bringing back an older chip was even possible.
"It completely changed the characteristics of how those two pieces of silicon are bonded together and how they were stacked together, and so when that first-gen facility really kind of went offline, then it meant there was a whole, you know, body of engineering work that had to be done to understand if we could even migrate the 5800X3D to the new, second-generation stacking process," AMD's David McAfee explained
to Tom's Hardware
.
Turns out it was possible. Even better, it's paved the way for some affordable upgrades or new build options. There is another bundle offer available with a Gigabyte B550 motherboard in place of the ASUS TUF Gaming model, as well the option to buy the chip by itself: