AMD Details Massive Engineering Work Behind The Ryzen 7 5800X3D's Revival
See, AMD is bringing back the Ryzen 7 5800X3D as a "10th Anniversary Edition"; that's 10th anniversary of the Socket AM4 platform, not of the 5800X3D. But of course, the question was, "if you were going to bring it back, why cancel it in the first place?" The reason, according to AMD's David McAfee (VP of Client at AMD), is because TSMC made changes to the SoIC hybrid bonding tech that the first-generation 3D V-Cache chips used.
Speaking to Tom's, McAfee said "The original stacking process that was used at TSMC changed when we went from first-gen to second-gen cache, so we had to re-engineer that product, and there actually was a fair amount of development that went into bringing back the 5800X3D." He goes on to explain that the change to TSMC's hybrid bonding process made it unclear if it was even possible to still make 5800X3Ds anymore.
According to the AMD VP, reworking the chip for the second-generation stacking process was a "labor of love" for the company's engineers, and it's easy to understand why; the Ryzen 7 5800X3D rewrote the book on CPU gaming performance. "When that first-gen facility [...] went offline, then it meant there was a whole body of engineering work that had to be done."
So if the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D is using "second generation SoIC," should we expect it to have different performance from the original? Well, no. It's not using second-generation 3D V-Cache as in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, where the V-Cache chiplet is mounted underneath the CCD; it's just that the method of attaching the cache chiplet to the CPU chiplet had to be reworked. So saying, there likely won't be any practical differences between the new chip and old.
At $349 SEP, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a bit of a hard sell for a new machine, as you can get similar gaming CPUs with better general CPU performance for less money on a newer platform—DDR5 costs aside. However, as an upgrade for existing AM4 systems it's a knockout. AMD's own numbers have the 5800X3D being 16% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X in games, and fully twice as fast as a Ryzen 7 2700X. What do you think? Are you picking up a 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition? Let us know in the comments.