Deals: Ryzen 7 5800X $389, $200 Off ASUS ROG Strix G15 5900HX Laptop, SHIELD TV Drops To $129





Late last week, we thought we struck it big when the popular AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor fell to a low $396.99 at Amazon . However, Newegg is countering by lowering its price just a tad further, bringing the Ryzen 7 5800X down to just $389.99 after coupon code ().

Newegg's regular sale price for the processor is $399.99, but the discount code takes off $10 for an all-time low. That price gets you an 8-core/16-thread Zen 3 processor with base/boost clocks of 3.8GHz and 4.7GHz, respectively. So the Ryzen 7 5800X hits the sweet spot for gamers that crave excellent performance but don't want to pay for the more expensive 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X and 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X.





Keeping with the AMD narrative, Best Buy is selling the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition for $1,499. This is a $200 discount compared to its regular price of $1,699. At that price, you get some pretty beefy specs for a gaming laptop, including a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 300Hz refresh rate.

Powering the system is an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Zen 3 mobile processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. In addition, a top-of-the-line Radeon RX 6800M RDNA 2 mobile GPU is running the show to handle your gaming duties.

The ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition also features a 90 WHr battery that supports fast charging via USB-C. ASUS says that it can charge from empty to 50 percent in just 30 minutes, while maximum runtimes come in at 12 hours. You'll also find a desktop-inspired keyboard with four independent RGB zones with Aura Sync.





The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is discounted by $20 over at Amazon if multimedia streaming is on your agenda. This cylindrical Android TV steamer not only supports 4K HDR playback but also includes Dolby Vision support.

In addition, it features a voice remote with support for both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free navigation through the Android TV user interface.





Finally, we have The Last Of Us II for PlayStation 4, which is also discounted by $20. That takes the popular game from $39.99 down to just $19.98 with free shipping.