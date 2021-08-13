CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, August 13, 2021, 01:17 PM EDT

Get An AMD Ryzen 7 5800X For $397, Free $50 GC With Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch S6 For $329

galaxy watch 4
It's the last day of the workweek, and we've gathered a few deals for you on some hot tech products, including the just-announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. In addition, if you're more of an Apple fanboy (or fangirl), there are significant discounts to be had on the Apple Watch Series 6. Finally, we round things out with a PC-centric deal on the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 And Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic earlier this week, which are powered by the brand new 5nm Exynos W920 SoC. The Galaxy Watch 4 is available in 40mmm and 44mm cases sizes (aluminum), while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in 42mm and 46mm cases sizes (stainless steel).

galaxy watch 4 classic samsung

Best Buy is currently carrying both smartwatches at their regular price, which start at $249.99 for the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm and $349.99 for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm. However, the retailer is throwing in a free $50 gift card to sweeten the deal. We should mention that both smartwatches won't be released until two weeks from today, on August 27th.

Apple Watch Series 6 Discounted By $70

If the Apple Watch Series 6 is more up to your speed, Target has both the 40mm and 44mm models discounted by $70. These are the standard models with an aluminum case and Ion-X glass. The watches all come with a Sport band and are available in multiple case colors.

apple watch S6 blue

AMD's Ryzen 7 3800X Zen 3 Processor Discounted By Over $50

Finally, we come to the Ryzen 7 5800X, which is a popular processor based on AMD's 7nm Zen 3 architecture. AMD gave the processor an MSRP of $449, but Amazon is selling it now for a low $396.99.

Ryzen 7 5800X

The Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core/16-thread processor that features a base clock of 3.8GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.7GHz. In addition, it has 4MB of L2 cache, a full 32MB of L3 cache, and a TDP of 105 watts.

Let us in the comments section below if you decide to grab any of the above-mentioned deals.

