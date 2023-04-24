Radeon RX 7600 And GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Could Duke It Out At Computex





A new report claims that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 7600 will be announced next month during the Computex 2023 conference. These two GPUs will represent NVIDIA and AMD’s new generation of mid-range GPUs, with the RX 7600 probably stacking up more closely with the RTX 4060, and the RTX 4060 Ti slotting in a tier higher. The exact AMD Radeon RX 7600 release date is yet uncertain, but the RTX 4060 Ti is reported to launch at the end of May or the beginning of June.











