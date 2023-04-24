Radeon RX 7600 And GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Could Duke It Out At Computex
A new report claims that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 7600 will be announced next month during the Computex 2023 conference. These two GPUs will represent NVIDIA and AMD’s new generation of mid-range GPUs, with the RX 7600 probably stacking up more closely with the RTX 4060, and the RTX 4060 Ti slotting in a tier higher. The exact AMD Radeon RX 7600 release date is yet uncertain, but the RTX 4060 Ti is reported to launch at the end of May or the beginning of June.
The May launch window closely aligns with previous rumors indicating the same launch window for the new RTX 4060 Ti. We don’t have official specs on the new mid-ranger just yet, but the latest rumors report that this SKU will come with 34 CUs, 4,352 CUDA cores, 8GB of memory (probably GDDR6), and a 128-bit bus with a maximum throughput of 288GB/s. It's a noticeably leaner card than its RTX 3060 Ti predecessor on paper, with fewer CUDA cores and significantly worse memory bandwidth. These deficits could be overcome in other ways, such as higher core clock speeds, but only testing will show for certain. If you want to know more of our thoughts about this card, check out our previous coverage here.
Igor's Lab reports that we will see AIB partner card models of the RX 7600 at Computex, though there's no confirmation of a reference model. It is unknown if the cards will launch at that time, or simply be shown off (if even behind closed doors). Sadly, we don’t have any other new reports or rumors on AMD’s Radeon RX 7600 series or even its RX 7700 series graphics cards at this time. The strange part is that we usually should have already started to see specification leaks of the RX 7600 series if it's truly launching in under a month. Hopefully, this just boils down to AMD being more effective at shutting down leaks this time around.
Either way, it will be interesting to see how the RX 7600 series stacks up against NVIDIA’s upcoming RTX 4060 class of GPUs. Based on NVIDIA’s track record with the $600 RTX 4070, it's clear that price-to-performance is going out the window in-favor of price class alone for the mid-range RTX 40 series products. AMD could either follow in NVIDIA’s footsteps and offer underwhelming generational performance improvements to the RX 7600, or it could try to outperform NVIDIA’s RTX 4060 offerings. We’ll have to wait and see what happens at Computex.