GeForce RTX 4060 Ti And Non-Ti VRAM Specs Break Cover In MSI Gaming Desktop Listings
Retailers have revealed the memory specifications of NVIDIA’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti, in correlation with several new MSI S3 Gaming Prebuilts that are housing the new GPUs. Sadly, the listed VRAM specifications sit at just 8GB, as rumors have been pointing to for months.
The leaked system specs come by way of two retailers, one known as 2 Compute, and another undisclosed retailer as reported by VideoCardz. Both retailers have listed new RTX 4060, 4060 Ti MSI MAG Codex 5 and Infinite S3 Gaming PCs. 2 Compute specifically is selling four Infinite S3 SKUs and a single Codex SKU with the RTX 4060 Ti, with models featuring Intel’s Core i7-13700F or i5-13400F CPUs, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
The leaked VRAM specifications for the RTX 4060 and 4060 TI correlate perfectly with the last several months of RTX 4060 series rumors. NVIDIA could be walking a dangerous line with 8GB of VRAM that may lead to handicapped performance in modern AAA titles.
This is exactly what users have begun experiencing in 2023 with NVIDIA’s fastest 8GB RTX 30 series GPUs, such as the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070. In fact, the issue has become so problematic that AMD went out of their way to coyly diss NVIDIA about its low VRAM capacities. 2023 titles are using substantially more video memory compared to titles years prior, with games like Resident Evil 4, and Hogwarts Legacy requiring at least 11 to 15GB of video memory for 4K gaming.
1440P gaming does not fare much better, requiring well over 8GB to run these games smoothly at high quality settings. This trend isn’t going away, another major 2023 release Jedi: Survivor (which comes out later today) has already been shown utilizing a whopping 15-20GB of VRAM at 1440P in pre-release footage. When a GPU runs out of VRAM, its performance usually tanks, which results in low frame rates and microstuttering issues.
This is likely to be a serious problem for NVIDIA’s RTX 4060 series graphics cards. Both cards are going to be prone to the same issues since they both will target the same performance tiers as the RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 or RTX 3070 Ti. It may even worsen down the road. These cards are brand new, and gamers will expect these GPUs to remain relevant for at least a few years.
It will be very interesting to see how NVIDIA reacts to this new 8GB problem once gamers and reviews get a hold of these new GPUs. Stalling the launch to reconfigure these cards with more VRAM is highly unlikely given the expense and logistics involved. Prospective buyers would be well served by waiting for reviews and watching closely to see how these cards handle their favorite titles.