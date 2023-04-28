CATEGORIES
GeForce RTX 4060 Ti's AD106-350 Ada Lovelace GPU Breaks Cover In Photo Shoot

by Aaron KlotzFriday, April 28, 2023, 01:26 PM EDT
A user on Twitter has revealed a die shot of NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 4060 Ti that shows the GPU die's model number. If the picture is legitimate, it confirms that the RTX 4060 Ti will in fact use the AD106 die, as previous rumors have suggested, rather than a cut down AD104 die.

The model number shown is AD106-350-A1 and is the first AD106 die shot that we’ve seen to date. The chip is noticeably smaller than its bigger counterparts, like AD104 and AD103, which goes hand in hand with the RTX 4060 Ti’s rather low rumored CUDA core count of just 4,352. To the right of the image, we also get a little easter egg confirming the use of Samsung GDDR6 (or GDDR6X) memory of some kind.
This also seemingly confirms the RTX 4060 Ti will be the first GPU to operate on AD106. Current rumors indicate AD106 has a total of 36 SMs and 4608 CUDA cores when fully enabled. As a result, the RTX 4060 Ti won’t quite have the full die active and will feature two disabled SMs and 256 fewer GPU cores. The full rumored specifications for the RTX 4060 Ti, currently include a 128-bit bus, 8GB of video memory, and 32MB of L2 cache. For more details on the RTX 4060 Ti rumored specs and performance characteristics, check out our previous coverage here.

We don’t know how many desktop RTX 40 series GPU models will use AD106, but for now current estimations point to the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 as the only RTX 40 series desktop GPUs to feature AD106.  The desktop RTX 4050 on the other hand is rumored to have an even smaller die, AD107 when it arrives. But, this is all speculation until confirmed. We could see an RTX 4050 with either the AD107 die or a further cut-down AD106 die in the future, or both.

The RTX 4060 series is rumored to arrive later next month during the Computex event, with the AD106-equipped RTX 4060 Ti expected to cost $450 at launch, featuring circa RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti performance.
