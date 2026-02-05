CATEGORIES
home News

Take-Two CEO Reveals What Role Generative AI Has In Developing GTA 6

by Alan VelascoThursday, February 05, 2026, 02:37 PM EDT
gta 6 generative ai hero
The hype for Grand Theft Auto VI continues unabated, as publisher Take-Two Interactive shares that GTA 6 is still on track for a November release. As monumental as this game's release is likely to be, however, it still can’t escape the discourse of AI in game development. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke about the role the technology played during the development of its most important IP.

Zelnick was adamant that generative AI played no role in the creation of GTA 6, because developer Rockstar’s games are all handcrafted pieces of entertainment. “That's what differentiates them. They're built from the ground up, building by building, street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood. They're not procedurally generated, they shouldn't be.”

gta 6 generative ai body

GTA6 has been in development for several years--well before AI began to proliferate as a tool for content creation and software development. It wouldn’t make sense trying to incorporate new tools that the development team would’ve had to adjust to in the middle of the creating something as complex as GTA, especially with the potential controversy surrounding them.

Although it does seem as if AI will be deployed in games moving forward. Zelnick says that “right now we have hundreds of pilots and implementations across our company, including within our studios. And we're already seeing instances where generative AI tools are driving costs and time efficiencies." He would add that machine learning and AI have always been used in building the company’s products.

Gamers who don’t want to be subjected to AI slop should be heartened that Zelnick doesn’t believe that AI will replace humans in game development. He firmly believes that it’s meant to be used for behind the scenes tooling as assistance, and not as the main driver of the creative process.
Tags:  Rockstar-Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), AI, taketwo-interactive, gta6, grand-theft-auto-6, grand-theft-auto-vi
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment