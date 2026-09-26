Roku QLED 4K And Gorgeous LG C6H OLED TVs Are Up To Thousands Off At Best Buy

Roku 4K smart TVs are on sale - Image: Roku / Best Buy

65-inch Pro Series OLED TV for $799.99 after applying a hidden coupon code (it still works), as we This is a great time to be in the market for a TV, especially one of Roku's models. The deal to beat is still Roku's newafter applying a hidden coupon code (it still works), as we outlined on Friday , but there are also bargains to be had on Roku's mini LED Pro TVs.

Roku's 65-Inch Pro Series 4K QLED Mini LED TV Is $500 Off

Roku's 65-inch Pro Series 4K QLED mini LED TV for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $500). While we lean hard towards the OLED model above, if you're concerned about burn-in and/or want to come in even cheaper than $799.99, you can scorefor





This is last year's model. Our friends at Rtings scored this model mostly in the high sevens across the board, calling it a decent option for mixed usage and that it looks "quite good in home theaters and other dark spaces due to its very good black levels."





It sports a glossy VA panel with a 4K resolution and native 120Hz refresh rate. For gaming, there are a pair of full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports with variable refresh rate (VRR) support and low input lag. And for HDR content, it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, making it a well-rounded option.





75-inch model for $899.99 at Best Buy (save $800). And in the other direction, the 55-inch model is on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $200), which is the same price as the 65-inch version, or you can get it for $698 at Amazon. Either way, you're better off opting for the bigger 65-inch screen, unless you just can't accommodate that size. If you want to go bigger, you can snag thefor. And in the other direction, theis on sale for, which is the same price as the 65-inch version, or you can get it for. Either way, you're better off opting for the bigger 65-inch screen, unless you just can't accommodate that size.

LG's 65-Inch C6 Series OLED Evo AI TV Is $1,599.99

LG OLED TV - Image: LG / Best Buy



65-inch LG C6 Series OLED Evo AI TV that's technically on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. Roku is not the only TV maker in town, of course. If you're not miffed at LG , an excellent option is thethat's technically on sale for





That's actually more like the going rate (we've seen it as low as $1,499.99), but it's a solid pick in the OLED space, controversy aside . The C-series has been popular for a long while now, and the C6 is the latest-generation model.





You get a faster 165Hz refresh rate on the C6 series compared to the Roku models above, and the robust HDR support that spans both Dolby Vision 2 and HDR10+.



