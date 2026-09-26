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Roku QLED 4K And Gorgeous LG C6H OLED TVs Are Up To Thousands Off At Best Buy

by Paul LillySaturday, September 26, 2026, 11:17 AM EDT
Roku TV
Roku 4K smart TVs are on sale - Image: Roku / Best Buy
This is a great time to be in the market for a TV, especially one of Roku's models. The deal to beat is still Roku's new 65-inch Pro Series OLED TV for $799.99 after applying a hidden coupon code (it still works), as we outlined on Friday, but there are also bargains to be had on Roku's mini LED Pro TVs.

Roku's 65-Inch Pro Series 4K QLED Mini LED TV Is $500 Off

While we lean hard towards the OLED model above, if you're concerned about burn-in and/or want to come in even cheaper than $799.99, you can score Roku's 65-inch Pro Series 4K QLED mini LED TV for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $500).

This is last year's model. Our friends at Rtings scored this model mostly in the high sevens across the board, calling it a decent option for mixed usage and that it looks "quite good in home theaters and other dark spaces due to its very good black levels."

It sports a glossy VA panel with a 4K resolution and native 120Hz refresh rate. For gaming, there are a pair of full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports with variable refresh rate (VRR) support and low input lag. And for HDR content, it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, making it a well-rounded option.

If you want to go bigger, you can snag the 75-inch model for $899.99 at Best Buy (save $800). And in the other direction, the 55-inch model is on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $200), which is the same price as the 65-inch version, or you can get it for $698 at Amazon. Either way, you're better off opting for the bigger 65-inch screen, unless you just can't accommodate that size.

LG's 65-Inch C6 Series OLED Evo AI TV Is $1,599.99

LG OLED TV
LG OLED TV - Image: LG / Best Buy

Roku is not the only TV maker in town, of course. If you're not miffed at LG, an excellent option is the 65-inch LG C6 Series OLED Evo AI TV that's technically on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy.

That's actually more like the going rate (we've seen it as low as $1,499.99), but it's a solid pick in the OLED space, controversy aside. The C-series has been popular for a long while now, and the C6 is the latest-generation model.

You get a faster 165Hz refresh rate on the C6 series compared to the Roku models above, and the robust HDR support that spans both Dolby Vision 2 and HDR10+.

For those who want to go both bigger and brighter, you can snag the 77-inch LG C6H Series OLED TV with Hyper Radiant Color tech for $2,699.99 at Best Buy (save $1,000).
Tags:  deals, Roku, LG, TVs
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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