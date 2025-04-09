ViewSonic's New Palm-Sized Projector Has A Cool Trick And Can Beam 100-Inch Images





Viewsonic, the California-based electronics company specializing in consumer and professional visual solutions, has unveiled the newest addition to its award-winning M1 LED projector series. Called the M1 Max, the portable projector sets itself apart from the crowd with an innovative 360-degree 3-in-1 stand, and this time it brings 1080p visuals up to a 100-inch TV equivalent, Google TV apps and streaming, plus Harman Kardon audio in a sleeker, less corporate design.













Portable 1080p home projectors are a dime a dozen nowadays, most notably those from Samsung, Xgimi, and the Anker Nebula series. On the other hand, Viewsonic, a name many are more familiar from countless hours in office meetings or business presentations , intends on joining the consumer-friendly club with the M1 Max.





Unlike the older M1, M1 Plus, and M1 Mini, at the core of the M1 Max lies Google TV, which of course offers users access to popular apps and streaming services such as Netflix , YouTube, Crunchy Roll, and Disney+. This alone opens up its use case for the entire family. Of course, users can also connect their phone, laptop, PC, or gaming console via the HDMI 1.4, USB-C, and USB-A ports for added multimedia flexibility.













Viewsonic also bills the M1 Max as a go-anywhere device thanks to a built-in two-hour battery or powered via a USB-C powerbank (minimum 45 watts PD), as well as the unique 3-in-1 stand. Firstly, the stand serves as a lens cap, keeping the optics protected and the entire unit neat when stowed. Sliding the cap open automatically powers the projector on, and when in use the stand allows the device to be rotated a full 360 degrees, meaning that it can be placed on or mounted on almost any surface.













The M1 Max utilizes a time-of-flight system for fast and accurate auto focusing, and not to mention auto keystone adjustments, which would be ideal for viewing those 1080p visuals. The projection hardware is pretty decent for its type, with 500 lumens, 120,000:1 contrast ratio, and capable of 40-100 inch image sizes ( consider this if you need more). Audio comes by way of two rather weak sauce 3W speakers tuned by Harman Kardon (for what it's worth), although there's the ability to pipe audio out through the 3.5mm port or via Bluetooth.



