Rockstar Games Rolls Back Comically Broken Patch for Red Dead Online







Previously, we reported on the game-breaking bugs that cropped up when Rockstar Games rolled out a patch for Red Dead Online. Now, it seems Rockstar has taken to walking back their update rather than just taping over the holes with new patches.





An update to Red Dead Online intended to provide security improvements and address connection errors unintentionally introduced a range of issues including connection problems, low animal spawn counts, difficulty pitching Camps, entering Moonshine shacks as well as others on PS4 and Xbox One. We have reverted back to the previous version on those platforms, initially launched on July 28. This should address these recent issues and restore stability - meanwhile we will continue to work to eliminate any remaining issues through future updates.







It isn’t often that companies roll back patches, but when there are so many issues such as with this patch, it isn’t surprising. No matter the problems that were presented, it appears Rockstar is still committed to making this work so the patch can go out again. Everyone makes mistakes, and hopefully, this valuable lesson will be used for future endeavors and make further patches more stable.