CATEGORIES
home News

Rockstar Explains Why GTA 6 Won't Chase Trump, MAGA, Or Viral Trends

by Chris HarperTuesday, October 06, 2026, 04:04 PM EDT
Jason and Lucia as seen on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album's cover art.
Jason and Lucia as seen on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album's cover art. Image: Rockstar Games

Biannual Love Magazine's issue 27's cover story is a deep dive on Grand Theft Auto VI's development in which Rockstar revealed its aversion to incorporating societal trends in its games. A statement from Rockstar senior VP of narrative Rupert Humphries was particularly illuminating. "We work on it for years and years," Humphries said, "So you need to make content that will feel vital to the moment of release. If there's a trend blowing up for six months, you need to see it for what it is and not jump on the bandwagon."

Of course, this doesn't mean that Grand Theft Auto VI is devoid of specific social media or other well-known references. While the game has an incredibly diverse playable and non-playable cast, it remains largely apolitical, save for maybe its attempt to realistically depict both law enforcement and gang activity in a broadly-satirical world. While Grand Theft Auto VI is known to contain copious amounts of real-life social media references, we've yet to see something particularly dated or politically-charged. Rockstar also tends to subvert rather than recreate certain viral moments, though some recreations are much closer than others 

love mag gta6 cover instagram
Love Magazine's GTA VI cover. Image: Love Magazine via Instagram
In any case, the game's conflicts are focused on Jason and Lucia's relationship and its direct tie to their ascension through the criminal underworld. Depictions of police brutality, gang violence, and sexuality can all be expected in the final game. Ultimately, this is the approach we expect from Rockstar's satire. Rockstar doesn't shy away from making references or depicting sometimes cartoonishly diabolical versions of real-world situations, but Humphries' hesitance to "jump on the bandwagon" makes sense for such a large-scale and sure to be long-lived via DLC/GTA Online game.

Another interesting tidbit from the Love Magazine cover story include Rockstar promising an immersive open world that feels active even when the player is idle. Rockstar did this by recording what sounds like hundreds of hours of NPC dialogue, including for in-game advertisements and radio stations. It's a real "immersive sim" approach to Grand Theft Auto, and something that may keep Rockstar Games popular among fanes of the open world genre.

If you're interested in learning more about the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, the original Love Magazine cover story is available for direct order from Love Magazine or wherever KD Presse-printed magazines are sold in your region.
Tags:  Gaming, Politics, Rockstar Games, satire, grand theft auto vi
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use