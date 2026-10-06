Rockstar Explains Why GTA 6 Won't Chase Trump, MAGA, Or Viral Trends
Of course, this doesn't mean that Grand Theft Auto VI is devoid of specific social media or other well-known references. While the game has an incredibly diverse playable and non-playable cast, it remains largely apolitical, save for maybe its attempt to realistically depict both law enforcement and gang activity in a broadly-satirical world. While Grand Theft Auto VI is known to contain copious amounts of real-life social media references, we've yet to see something particularly dated or politically-charged. Rockstar also tends to subvert rather than recreate certain viral moments, though some recreations are much closer than others
In any case, the game's conflicts are focused on Jason and Lucia's relationship and its direct tie to their ascension through the criminal underworld. Depictions of police brutality, gang violence, and sexuality can all be expected in the final game. Ultimately, this is the approach we expect from Rockstar's satire. Rockstar doesn't shy away from making references or depicting sometimes cartoonishly diabolical versions of real-world situations, but Humphries' hesitance to "jump on the bandwagon" makes sense for such a large-scale and sure to be long-lived via DLC/GTA Online game.
Another interesting tidbit from the Love Magazine cover story include Rockstar promising an immersive open world that feels active even when the player is idle. Rockstar did this by recording what sounds like hundreds of hours of NPC dialogue, including for in-game advertisements and radio stations. It's a real "immersive sim" approach to Grand Theft Auto, and something that may keep Rockstar Games popular among fanes of the open world genre.
If you're interested in learning more about the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, the original Love Magazine cover story is available for direct order from Love Magazine or wherever KD Presse-printed magazines are sold in your region.