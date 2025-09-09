CATEGORIES
GTA 6 Sleuths Make Hilarious Discovery Revealing Potential In-Game Parodies

by Chris HarperTuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:01 AM EDT
hero gta6 parody sites
On the GTAForums, prominent leaker Tez2 has posted a list of web domains registered by Take-Two Interactive (parent company of Rockstar Games), all of which seem to correspond to in-game parody sites and apps that will be featured in Grand Theft Auto VI. Topping the list is "what-up.app," which is known from prior leaks to correspond to an in-game WhatsApp parody, but there's actually nine total parody domains, some of which have a less obvious meaning. The most absurd entry of all is "myboyhasacreepycorndog.com," which may even relate to an ARG (Alternate Reality Game) promoting GTA VI, or be found as an obscure in-game Easter Egg not directly parodying any real-life counterpart applications.


In the original GTAForums post, which has spread like wildfire across an internet starved for more GTA VI news in the wake of its delayed release date and rampant launch pricing speculation, Tez2 lists all of the domains registered by Take-Two on May 27, 2025, a year ahead of GTA VI's slated launch date on May 26th of next year. He posits that "These domains could be in-game sites that Rockstar may direct to VI's page later on, like what we've seen with IV and V. Or some could be completely unrelated instead." But considering the timing of these web domains being registered and the fact that one certainly already corresponds to an in-game parody, we're led to believe that all of them do.

Most of the parody domains are pretty straightforward in what they seem to be making fun of. "rydeme.app" is most likely a Lyft/Uber parody, while "buckme.app" could easily correspond to a CashApp or a more salacious site like OnlyFans. Others seem to correspond to in-game entities, like "leonidagov.org" and "brianandbradley.com" seemingly corresponding to a local government hub or a law firm, respectively. "Hookers-galore.com" likely requires the least speculation, and could correspond to an in-game app for summoning prostitutes, who serve a common gameplay role in the Grand Theft Auto series. Like "myboyhasacreepycorndog.com," the oddly-titled "wipeoutcornskin.com" also seems a little more obscure, but perhaps it refers to an in-game restaurant or hobby attraction?

In any case, it's fun to see a peek behind the curtain at what Rockstar Games is brewing for the next great Grand Theft Auto title. Hopefully we won't be left waiting on a PC port for very long, though, considering the console versions are likely to be capped to 60 FPS, and may not even hold that target consistently.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games & Take-Two Interactive
Tags:  Gaming, video-games, xbox-series-x, playstation-5, xbox-series-s, gta-6, gta-vi
