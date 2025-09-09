GTA 6 Sleuths Make Hilarious Discovery Revealing Potential In-Game Parodies
In the original GTAForums post, which has spread like wildfire across an internet starved for more GTA VI news in the wake of its delayed release date and rampant launch pricing speculation, Tez2 lists all of the domains registered by Take-Two on May 27, 2025, a year ahead of GTA VI's slated launch date on May 26th of next year. He posits that "These domains could be in-game sites that Rockstar may direct to VI's page later on, like what we've seen with IV and V. Or some could be completely unrelated instead." But considering the timing of these web domains being registered and the fact that one certainly already corresponds to an in-game parody, we're led to believe that all of them do.
Most of the parody domains are pretty straightforward in what they seem to be making fun of. "rydeme.app" is most likely a Lyft/Uber parody, while "buckme.app" could easily correspond to a CashApp or a more salacious site like OnlyFans. Others seem to correspond to in-game entities, like "leonidagov.org" and "brianandbradley.com" seemingly corresponding to a local government hub or a law firm, respectively. "Hookers-galore.com" likely requires the least speculation, and could correspond to an in-game app for summoning prostitutes, who serve a common gameplay role in the Grand Theft Auto series. Like "myboyhasacreepycorndog.com," the oddly-titled "wipeoutcornskin.com" also seems a little more obscure, but perhaps it refers to an in-game restaurant or hobby attraction?