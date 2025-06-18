CATEGORIES
Rock Out To Great Deals On Refurb Bose Headphones And Soundbars Up To $100 Off

by Paul LillyWednesday, June 18, 2025, 10:28 AM EDT
Bose Smart Ultra soundbar on a reddish background.
In less than a month, Amazon will host its next Prime Day event, which is set to last twice as long this year (four days instead of two). However, you don't have to wait in order to score some great deals, especially if you're in the market for an audio product from Bose. The company is offering some compelling discounts on a variety of products, a few of which are carrying deep discounts.

The caveat? These are all refurbished models. However, they're coming directly from Bose and not a third party, and are "as good as new."

"Every Bose Certified Refurbished product undergoes a thorough internal and external cleaning, and is fitted where needed with Bose replacement parts (i.e., new earcups). With complete functionality and quality testing, rest assured that your Bose-Certified Refurbished product will be as good as new," Bose explains.

These also carry the same warranty as buying new. If you've ever entertained going the refurbished route, now is the time to do it. So, what's on tap?

One of the items available is the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar pictured above, which is discounted to $599 at Bose. That's a $100 discount over Bose's normal selling price for this soundbar in refurbished form, and a bigger $300 savings over buying new (it sells for $899 at Amazon).

Available in black or white, this sleek soundbar is a premium 5.1.2-channel model with Dolby Atmos support. It also boasts an AI Dialogue Mode to balance voice and surround sound, ADAPTiQ audio room calibration to optimize the sound profile to your specific setup, SimpleSync support (connect the soundbar to compatible Bluetooth headphones for private listening), and voice control.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones on a dark blue background.

Looking for a great set of headphones instead (or in addition to)? Then check out Bose's QuietComfort Headphones that are marked down to $229 at Bose. This refurb deal is being offered in black and white colorways, both of which are $70 off the normal price, or $120 versus buying new on Amazon.

These are some of the most popular headphones on the market, in part because of their excellent active noise cancellation (ANC). Or as Bose puts it, "legendary noise cancellation."

They have more going for it than just great ANC, though. Plush cushions make for a comfortable fit, there's an adjustable equalizer to tune the audio to your preference, an optional audio cable with in-line microphone lets you skip over the Bluetooth connection if you prefer, and battery life is rated for up to 24 hours.

This discount puts the price within striking distance of Fractal Design's new Scape headset that we just reviewed, which is also great but lacks ANC.

Here are some more refurb deals from Bose...
The quoted savings are compared to Bose's normal selling price in refurbished form. Note that compared to buying new, the discounts are even steeper. For example, the Bose TV Speaker is $50 off, but sells for $279 on Amazon, so you're saving $100 versus buying new.
