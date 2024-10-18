Rivian Halloween Update Treats Drivers To Knight Rider And Back To The Future Skins
Rivian R1 owners will be able to get an authentic Knight Rider experience where the “interior display system will feature K.I.T.T.’s diagnostics on screen and play the original show intro music.” Gen 2 owners will also see their exterior lightbar turn red like that of show’s iconic car, accompanied by the “scanner sound effect.”
If time travel is more your thing, then the Time Machine Car Costume is the perfect choice. With this option, customers will see “the interior screen show the iconic Back to the Future interface, as well as music and the Time Machine acceleration sound effect from the film.” As with the prior costume, Gen 2 owners will get a little extra with an 88mph button that will play Back to the Future sound effects along with themed lighting.
For a more Halloween-centric experience there’s the Haunted Rivian Car Costume. Customers have a range of colors to choose from, including red, yellow, green, and purple. Meanwhile, the interior display will have its background filled with static as ghosts populate the screen. Additionally, the exterior of Gen 1 vehicles will get a green animation, while Gen 2 vehicles will have the lightbar match whichever color is chosen.
It's always fun to see what newer car manufacturers such as Rivian can do these days to customize and differentiate their vehicles, given that they're rolling computers with software that can be updated and upgraded at will. Rivian owners can look forward to this update becoming available starting today, October 18.