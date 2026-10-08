Ring's First Smart Lock Uses A Hand Crank So You Never Get Locked Out

Ring Smart Lock - Image: Amazon

For years, smart lock adoption has faced one stubborn mental roadblock, which is dead battery anxiety. While most keyless deadbolts force you to carry an emergency mechanical key or hunt around for a 9V battery to jump-start external contact pins, Amazon's Ring brand has come up with a more convenient solution—just twist the dial a few times on the new Ring Smart Lock for a quick jolt of power, enough to punch in your unlock code and get inside. We'll have to see if Apple counters the move with its own rumored smart home push





The clever mechanical power dial sits below the keypad on the exterior housing. If the internal battery completely drains while you're away from home, you won't need a locksmith or have to pound on your door like Fred Flintstone in hopes that someone will let you inside. Instead, turning the dial a few times does the trick, giving the Ring Smart Lock enough power to temporarily wake it and function.





"Almost everything in our lives today is digital, yet we still carry around little pieces of metal in our pockets," said Jamie Siminoff, founder and chief inventor of Ring. "That's because of smart lock anxiety. A lock has to work every time, and until now, a dead battery could leave you locked out of your own home. With Ring Smart Lock, we're solving that—no backup key or battery to carry, no locksmith to call, no worries if the battery runs down. Just peace of mind knowing your home is secure."





Ring Smart Lock - Image: Amazon



Beyond the dial, this is a smart lock like others that have come before it. But its connection to Amazon's broader smart-home ecosystem is a key part of the pitch, with Ring positioning the lock alongside the company's other connected gadgets and Alexa-powered devices . Using the mobile app, customers can check the status of the smart lock and/or lock it remotely, as well as decide who gets access and at what times. For example, if your pet sitter is coming by to check in on your cats and dogs, you can configure it to unlock and lock again at specific times.





According to Ring, remote management functions like syncing PIN codes, checking lock status, and receiving battery depletion alerts operate over Amazon Sidewalk without relying on your home's Wi-Fi. Meanwhile, door unlocking commands are handled locally on the deadbolt itself.



