CATEGORIES
home News

Retroid Pocket 6 Brings Snapdragon & 120Hz OLED To The Retro Handheld Gaming Party

by Chris HarperMonday, October 27, 2025, 03:18 PM EDT
hero retroidpocket6
Retroid is making waves in the handheld gaming space—a year after the September release of the Retroid Pocket 5, Retroid is following up with both a proper Retroid Pocket 6 and a Retroid Pocket G2, the latter of which serves as a souped-up refresh of Pocket 5 with the same external shell. Both handhelds are targeting a similar $200-$300 USD price point, but the Pocket 6 is more powerful and slightly more expensive, with its 1080p AMOLED display reaching up to 120 Hz instead of just 60 Hz and its internals leveraging a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Pocket G2 will be powered by the Snapdragon G2 Gen 2. While the Pocket 6 is more powerful than the Pocket G2, the Pocket G2 is still listed as "almost 2x faster than Retroid Pocket 5" which used an older Snapdragon 865.


Overall, the new Retroid handhelds are looking promising, particularly when you consider they're packing OLED displays at such affordable price points of $219 (Pocket G2), $229 (Pocket 6 8GB+128GB), and $279 (Pocket 6 12GB+256GB). The Pocket G2 is available for order now, and for the first two weeks it'll be discounted to just $199. Meanwhile, pre-orders for Pocket 6 also cut down list prices by $20, with the 8GB model available for $209 via pre-order and the 12GB model available for $259 via pre-order. For most users, we imagine that the Retroid Pocket 6 will be the most compelling deal; getting a 120Hz OLED and the more powerful SoC in a sub-$300 handheld seems like the best deal. If Retroid's $69 Dual Screen Add-On proves compatible with these new handhelds, we could see Anbernic and its RG DS handheld sitting up and taking notice.

All of the new devices are available directly from Retroid's website, and all come with quite a few color customization options. For fans of retro handhelds, especially the PS Vita with its matching form factor and OLED screen, we imagine these new devices will prove particularly appealing. At time of writing, they're both already sold out, so make sure to sign up for email updates on these devices if you're hoping to attain them in a timely manner.
Tags:  Qualcomm, retro gaming, handheld-gaming, snapdragon 8 gen 2, retroid
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment