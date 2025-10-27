Retroid Pocket 6 Brings Snapdragon & 120Hz OLED To The Retro Handheld Gaming Party
Overall, the new Retroid handhelds are looking promising, particularly when you consider they're packing OLED displays at such affordable price points of $219 (Pocket G2), $229 (Pocket 6 8GB+128GB), and $279 (Pocket 6 12GB+256GB). The Pocket G2 is available for order now, and for the first two weeks it'll be discounted to just $199. Meanwhile, pre-orders for Pocket 6 also cut down list prices by $20, with the 8GB model available for $209 via pre-order and the 12GB model available for $259 via pre-order. For most users, we imagine that the Retroid Pocket 6 will be the most compelling deal; getting a 120Hz OLED and the more powerful SoC in a sub-$300 handheld seems like the best deal. If Retroid's $69 Dual Screen Add-On proves compatible with these new handhelds, we could see Anbernic and its RG DS handheld sitting up and taking notice.
All of the new devices are available directly from Retroid's website, and all come with quite a few color customization options. For fans of retro handhelds, especially the PS Vita with its matching form factor and OLED screen, we imagine these new devices will prove particularly appealing. At time of writing, they're both already sold out, so make sure to sign up for email updates on these devices if you're hoping to attain them in a timely manner.