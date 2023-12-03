Retro Gamer Gift Guide, Tops Deals For Glorious Old School Gaming
In an age where video games look near photo-realistic, it is easy to forget where it all began. The days when arcades were where kids hung out for hours on end and Atari was king. Thankfully, there are still ways to go back in time, virtually at least, and feel the nostalgia of those early games with retro game console and arcade machines. Here are a few to choose from for anyone with a retro gaming fan on their holiday shopping list.
Blaze Evercade EXP HandheldThe Blaze Evercade EXP retro gaming handheld device comes with 18 built-in games from Capcom. It includes a TATE mode for vertical screen play with dedicated buttons and gamers can also enjoy playing the IREM Arcade 1 cartridge collection.
The handheld gives gamers access to over 380 games across 35+ collections that spans five decades on one device. The Evercade handheld has a 800x480 IPS high-resolution screen and has built-in Wi-Fi as well.
Along with a compact design fit for travel, it also reportedly offers 4-5 hours of battery life with USB-C charging. The Blaze Evercade EXP handheld gaming console is currently 8% off and available for $137.99.
Worried about finding more games to play on the Blaze Evercade EXP gaming handheld? No need! Head here to grab a few now.
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration for Xbox Series XNot every retro game needs to be played on a retro console. Case in point, the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration for the Xbox Series X. This collection gives gamers the ability to relive 50 years of Atari history with interviews with designers, developers, and industry leaders. Along with all the retro games, the team at Digital Eclipse also includes six new games that revisit, mash-up, or otherwise re-envision Atari Classics.
The Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration for the Xbox Series X is 25% off at the moment, priced at $29.99.
Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade MachineThe Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine will make gamers feel like they've transported back in time, to the heyday of local video arcades. The 4-player, 5-foot tall arcade machine with Wi-Fi for online multiplayer gaming comes with 3 built-in games for throwback NFL fun.
The arcade machine comes with NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz ‘99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition. It is officially licensed by the NFL and features a branded riser, 17-inch LCD screen, marquee light up letters, and coinless operation.
For gamers who want to best hear the action, there is also a headphone jack built-in with volume control. The Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends arcade machine is 17% off currently, and available for $499.99
