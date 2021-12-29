Retailer Tips MSI GS77 Stealth Gaming Laptops Packing Core i9-12900H And RTX 3080 Ti





MSI is one the latest companies to cancel a physical presence at the Consumer Electronics Show ( CES ) next week, however it now plans to host a couple of virtual events where it will announce new products. One of those figures to be a new GS77 Stealth laptop line. Ahead of the expected reveal, a retailer in France has listed a handful of models.





There are four SKUs listed, each one based on an unannounced Alder Lake-H processor . Intel is rumored to be announcing a line of laptop CPUs based on Alder Lake, but as of this writing, nothing is official. If the French retailer's listing are accurate, however, then at the very least we are looking at Core i9-12900H and Core i7-12700H processors surfacing in the not-too-distant future.





Two of the four MSI GS77 Stealth gaming laptop listings sport the higher-end Core i9-12900H. One is paired with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Max-Q and the other is ready to rock with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Max-Q. Incidentally, neither of those mobile GPUs officially exist yet either, which suggests NVIDIA will also be announcing new hardware soon.













You can see the models above, but here's a quick rundown of the core specifications as listed...