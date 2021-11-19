Intel Core i7-12700H Thrashes AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX In Leaked Cinebench Benchmark

Cinebench R20 Multi Core:

**Core i7-12700H: 7,158**

Ryzen 9 5900HX: 4,859

Core i9-11950H: 4,665

M1 Max: 2,735

Looking at the single-core results, the Core i7-12700H scored 12.2 percent higher than the Core i9-12950H, 20.9 percent higher than the Ryzen 9 5900HX, and a whopping 77 percent higher than the M1 Max.





In the multi-core test, the Core i7-12700H notches of victories of 47.3 percent over the Ryzen 9 5900HX, 53.4 percent over the Core i9-11950H, and 161.7 percent over the M1 Max.





The unnamed source also provided one more set of scores, those being multi-core scores from Cinebench R23...





Cinebench R23 Multi Core: