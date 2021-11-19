Intel Core i7-12700H Thrashes AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX In Leaked Cinebench Benchmark
Alder Lake and benchmark leaks have gone hand-in-hand, and that continues to be the case now that Intel has launched its initial batch of 12th Gen Core processors. The leaks keep coming because there are more Alder Lake CPUs on the horizon, both on the desktop and the first mobile/laptop parts. Regarding the latter, a Core i7-12700H has for the first time been spotted in a Cinebench benchmark leak.
We have seen this chip make unofficial appearances before, including recently—just last week we highlighted a Geekbench entry in which the Core i7-12700H hitched a ride with a Gigabyte Aorus 5 XE laptop and proceeded to crush the competition in multi-core performance. This latest benchmark leak is even more impressive, though.
Well, it's impressive if the scores are an accurate reflection of the chip's performance (you never knkow when it comes to leaks). The folks at Notebook Check obtained screenshots of the benchmark runs from an unidentified source. They appear to originate from an MSI GE76 Raider gaming laptop, which happens to be where the Core i7-12700H was spotted previously in a separate benchmark leak.
The Cinebench R20 screenshots show the Core i7-12700H scoring 7,158 in the single-core test and 1,8501 in the multi-core test. Both of those leave AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HX in the dust, as well as Intel's 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake-H stack and Apple's mighty M1 Max processor. Let's compare...
Cinebench R20 Single Core:
- **Core i7-12700H: 689**
- Core i9-12950H: 614
- Ryzen 9 5900HX: 570
- M1 Max: 390
Cinebench R20 Multi Core:
- **Core i7-12700H: 7,158**
- Ryzen 9 5900HX: 4,859
- Core i9-11950H: 4,665
- M1 Max: 2,735
Looking at the single-core results, the Core i7-12700H scored 12.2 percent higher than the Core i9-12950H, 20.9 percent higher than the Ryzen 9 5900HX, and a whopping 77 percent higher than the M1 Max.
In the multi-core test, the Core i7-12700H notches of victories of 47.3 percent over the Ryzen 9 5900HX, 53.4 percent over the Core i9-11950H, and 161.7 percent over the M1 Max.
The unnamed source also provided one more set of scores, those being multi-core scores from Cinebench R23...
Cinebench R23 Multi Core:
- **Core i7-12700H: 18,501**
- Ryzen 9 5900HX: 12,570
- M1 Max: 12,385
- Core i9-11950H: 12,207
Looking at those figures, the Core i7-12700H scored 47.2 percent higher than the Ryzen 9 5900HX, 49.4 percent higher than the M1 Max, and 51.6 percent higher than the Core i9-11950H.
Leaks tend to be all over the place and should always be taken with a dose of salt. That said, this is perhaps the best showing of an Alder Lake laptop CPU in the leaked benchmark circuit to date, in terms of how it compares to what is currently available on the market.
One thing to note is that the Core i7-12700H has more cores and threads than the other chips compared. It's a 14-core/20-thread CPU with six P-cores (Golden Cove) that support Hyper Threading and eight E-cores (Gracemont) that don't support HT. So it has an inherent advantage in benchmarks that can make good use of all available cores and threads.
Nevertheless, it's all about pricing and positioning in the market. While on the higher end of the spectrum, the Core i7-12700H is not poised to be a flagship laptop part. If it debuts in laptops that are competitively priced with the competition and can deliver the of performance advantage demonstrated in these leaked benchmarks, it's going to be a popular option. That's a discussion for another day.