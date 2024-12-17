Capcom Commits To Bringing Back More Dormant Game Franchises After Okami Sequel Reveal

That wasn't the only Capcom throwback at the Game Awards, though. The venerable game studio is also working on a new game in the long-dormant Onimusha series, known as Onimusha Way of the Sword. As the company notes on its investor relations site, this will be the first game in the Onimusha series in over twenty years. If you're not familiar, Onimusha was the series that inspired Devil May Cry, in a very direct fashion.





Onimusha was a popular series on the PlayStation 2. (Onimusha 3: Demon Siege)

As exciting as those two announcements are, Capcom's not stopping there, either. The aforementioned investor relations post says that the company is "focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven't had a new title launch recently." This is invigorating news for hard-core gamers, especially older ones like the author. Capcom has a storied history as a game developer and there are a great many IPs languishing in the pages of the past that could stand a revival.

Classic game series like Final Fight, Darkstalkers, Dino Crisis, Ace Attorney, Lost Planet , Rival Schools, Viewtiful Joe, Sengoku Basara, and even Mega Man could all stand to have a new game release, and that's not even to get into the more obscure titles like Cyberbots, Red Earth, Battle Circuit, or Captain Commando. We could fantasize for a long time about the game franchises that Capcom has in its back catalogue that could use a new release. A new Breath of Fire game, anyone?





The original Okami was a 2006 PS2 game. Okami HD is 75% off on Steam right now.