Capcom Commits To Bringing Back More Dormant Game Franchises After Okami Sequel Reveal

by Zak KillianTuesday, December 17, 2024, 02:45 PM EDT
If you watched The Game Awards last week, you'll already know that legendary game developer Hideki Kamiya, known for the Bayonetta series as well as the inception of Devil May Cry, is once again back working with Capcom under a new studio named 'Clovers'. This, and the company's first game—a sequel to PS2 cult classic Okami—are obvious references to the long-defunct Clover Studio, which is where many of PlatinumGames' early employees came from, and which developed the original Okami.

That wasn't the only Capcom throwback at the Game Awards, though. The venerable game studio is also working on a new game in the long-dormant Onimusha series, known as Onimusha Way of the Sword. As the company notes on its investor relations site, this will be the first game in the Onimusha series in over twenty years. If you're not familiar, Onimusha was the series that inspired Devil May Cry, in a very direct fashion.

Onimusha was a popular series on the PlayStation 2. (Onimusha 3: Demon Siege)

As exciting as those two announcements are, Capcom's not stopping there, either. The aforementioned investor relations post says that the company is "focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven't had a new title launch recently." This is invigorating news for hard-core gamers, especially older ones like the author. Capcom has a storied history as a game developer and there are a great many IPs languishing in the pages of the past that could stand a revival.

Classic game series like Final Fight, Darkstalkers, Dino Crisis, Ace Attorney, Lost Planet, Rival Schools, Viewtiful Joe, Sengoku Basara, and even Mega Man could all stand to have a new game release, and that's not even to get into the more obscure titles like Cyberbots, Red Earth, Battle Circuit, or Captain Commando. We could fantasize for a long time about the game franchises that Capcom has in its back catalogue that could use a new release. A new Breath of Fire game, anyone?

The original Okami was a 2006 PS2 game. Okami HD is 75% off on Steam right now.

Of course, the most exciting news for the author is indeed the Okami sequel itself. Not only is the game a beloved classic, the sequel is being created by many of the same people who made the original game—a dreamlike scenario for those of us who had long since given up hope for another release in the franchise after the cute-but-unsatisfying Okamiden on the Nintendo DS. Let's hope Capcom has the guts to reimagine some of its classic franchises in fascinating new ways.
Tags:  Gaming, Capcom, okami, onimusha
