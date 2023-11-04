Security Researcher Finds 34 Windows Driver Flaws That Allow Full Takeover





In case you weren't aware, VMware operates a security arm called Carbon Black. On Halloween, Carbon Black's Threat Analysis Unit (TAU) announced that it had found 34 different vulnerable Windows drivers that had firmware access. To be clear, that's 34 unique filenames; the actual number of different driver files is 237.









What do we mean when we say "vulnerable"? Well, these are third-party driver files that can be used by a non-admin user to modify or erase the system firmware. To put it as clearly as possible: these drivers could allow an attacker that gains basic user access to your system to nuke your system's UEFI firmware.





TAU managed to blank the system firmware on the test rig.

TAU's blog about its findings notes the flaws in earlier research done on this topic, and then presents a different automated method of looking for these flaws using Python in combination with IDA Pro, a popular disassembler used by reverse engineers. For this effort, TAU focused on drivers that include the ability to access firmware through port I/O and memory-mapped I/O.





Affected drivers: stdcdrv64.sys, IoAccess.sys, GEDevDrv.SYS, GtcKmdfBs.sys, PDFWKRNL.sys, TdkLib64.sys, phymem_ext64.sys, rtif.sys, cg6kwin2k.sys, RadHwMgr.sys, FPCIE2COM.sys, ecsiodriverx64.sys, sysconp.sys, ngiodriver.sys, avalueio.sys, tdeio64.sys, WiRwaDrv.sys, CP2X72C.SYS, SMARTEIO64.SYS, AODDriver.sys, dellbios.sys, stdcdrvws64.sys, sepdrv3_1.sys, kerneld.amd64, hwdetectng.sys, VdBSv64.sys, nvoclock.sys, rtport.sys, ComputerZ.sys, SBIOSIO64.sys, SysInfoDetectorX64.sys, nvaudio.sys, FH-EtherCAT_DIO.sys, atlAccess.sys







The vendors demonstrated their exploit on a fully-patched Windows 11 system.