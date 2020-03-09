CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, March 09, 2020, 10:25 AM EDT

Failed Windows 10 Driver Updates Prompt Warning And This Fix From Microsoft

Microsoft Windows joe belfiore
Windows 10 users have been encountering more problems with updates in recent months, with the optional KB4535996 causing the most recent problems. However, some Windows 10 users have also been facing issues when manually installing drivers, which has prompted a warning from Microsoft.

We're not talking about drivers that are downloaded and installed automatically from Windows Update; this specifically pertains to drivers that you have downloaded directly from a device maker and choose to install yourself. Updated drivers are the lifeblood to keeping your system running at peak performance, and can provide critical boosts to performance or enhancements to security. So, anything that stops this mechanism from operating properly is of a huge concern to PC users.

In this case, Microsoft is stating that an issue with the "Memory Integrity" setting is causing some drivers to not properly load. The actual driver installation will appear to complete without a hitch, but there are underlying problems that prevent it from interfacing with your hardware.

windows fix

"If you choose to continue using your device without addressing the driver problem, you might discover that the functionality the driver supports does not work any longer, which could have consequences ranging from negligible to severe," Microsoft warns.

Until Microsoft can issue a proper fix for this driver installation issue -- which hopefully won't introduce new problems of its own -- the company is providing a workaround which simply involves turning off Memory Integrity. To do so, you can follow these steps:

  • Open the Start menu, and navigate to Settings
  • Click on Update & Security, then go to Windows Security
  • From there, you'll need to go to Device Security
  • Next, look for Core Isolation and then turn off Memory Integrity
  • You will then have to perform a full reboot in order to make the changes to your system

Microsoft goes on to warn, "Though the driver has a minor vulnerability that’s preventing it from loading, it’s most likely not malicious in any way." Interestingly, Microsoft is seemingly putting the onus on hardware manufacturers, as it also states, "If an updated driver is unavailable from the driver manufacturer, it might be a good idea to contact them and inquire whether a fix is coming soon."



Tags:  Microsoft, drivers, Windows 10, (nasdaq:msft)
Via:  Microsoft via WindowsLatest
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms