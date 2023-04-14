Redfall Will Launch With 30 FPS Cap On Xbox And Console Gamers Are Livid
Bethesda has gamers biting mad after it announced that its upcoming title Redfall will launch on the Xbox Series X/S with a limited frame rate. The Xbox Series X will be limited to 30fps at 4k, while the Series S will be limited to 30fps at 1440p.
The highly anticipated game from Bethesda and Arkane Studios is an open-world, co-op FPS that pits players against a hoard of vampires who are "threatening to bleed the town dry." It is set to launch next month, and will be free to play with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass on day one. So, gamers were ready to bite back when the official Redfall account tweeted that the game would be gimped at launch on the Xbox consoles.
The news immediately drew the ire of those awaiting the release of the game, with many saying they would rather the company delay the launch until the Performance mode was available.
One person replied, "Wait why wouldn't you just release the game when the 60 fps performance is available?" Another chimed in saying, "2023 and 60FPS is not standard out of the box still. How is this an acceptable standard still LOL."
Redfall has already faced a couple of delays over the past year, and as one person pointed out in the replies to the recent tweet, "Because delaying the game would be an even worse look honestly. They can't afford anymore delays at this point."
This type of reaction is part of why companies have taken the position lately that it is better to launch a game with known bugs and optimization issues and work on them after launch, rather than add more delays.
Redfall is set to release on May 2, 2023. It will be available on Xbox, Windows (PC), Steam, and Epic Games.