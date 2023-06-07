Reddit Blackout Planned In Protest Of API Fee Change, What You Need To Know





Yes, just like any major website, Reddit has an API, or "application programming interface." Applications can use the Reddit API to interact with the site in a more direct way than pretending to be a user . This is how all the third-party mobile apps for Reddit work, including Apollo, Reddit is Fun, narwhal, BaconReader, and RedReader—just to name a few.





Comments from the developer of Apollo, the biggest Reddit app on iPhones.



A huge portion of Reddit users , possibly even a majority, access the site through third-party apps. This is because old Reddit is a pain to use on mobile, new Reddit is an abomination before God, and the official app is laden with advertisements and a horrible user interface. Apps like the simple and convenient RedReader or the feature-filled Apollo give people a way to use the site without these frustrations.





Comments from the developer of Redreader, a popular Reddit app for Android.



As one of the commenters on the announcement says, "it's not hard to not break a website." Indeed, Reddit could leave well enough alone and continue making money hand over fist. The site had over $450 million in revenue last year, and admittedly, that seems low in the face of its 1.1 billion users, but discussion forums have never exactly been a huge source of profit for anyone.





The top of the expansive list of subreddits participating, which you can view by clicking this image.

