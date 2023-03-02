Why Gamers Think NVIDIA Just Leaked A Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Sequel

There might just be a sequel on the way, though. Sharp-eyed folks on Reddit noticed that the latest NVIDIA driver includes an application-specific profile for "Counter-strike 2" with executable names "csgos2.exe" and "cs2.exe". The profile doesn't contain any interesting settings—just some bits to make it work nicely with NVIDIA's Optimus GPU-switching tech for notebooks—but the existence of the profile itself is fascinating.





Credit to /u/DAOWAce on Reddit for the spot.



Even still, the original Source engine is relatively old and simplistic compared to more modern game engines, and extending it is probably difficult at this point. There's a reason Valve bothered to port megahit Dota 2 to Source 2, and the engine has been used for a couple of releases since, including Valve's ill-fated card game Artifact as well as the fantastic Half-Life: Alyx and the charming Aperture Desk Job.





Despite its age, CS:GO really isn't a bad-looking game, even today.

