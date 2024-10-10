Red Dead Redemption 1's PC Requirements On Steam Leave Out A Curious Detail





It may have taken 14 years, but Rockstar Games this week finally announced that the original Red Dead Redemption game (released in 2010) was getting a proper port to the PC platform. And by "proper," we mean it will come several visual upgrades that didn't adorn the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch ports , such as native 4K at up to 144Hz. What will you need to run the game in its all its visual splendor, though?





Sadly, what is required to play the game in 4K has not yet been revealed. The prequel to Red Dead Redemption 2 is already listed on Steam (not for preorder though), though only with two sets of requirements revealed: 'Minimum' and 'Recommended'.





Here's the good news—you won't need a burly gaming PC to play Red Dead Redemption, as the requirements are mostly lightweight. The minimum specifications call for an Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD FX-9590 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 960 or AMD Radeon R7 360 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 12GB of available storage. You'll also need a 64-bit copy of Windows 10 or higher.





By today's standards, those are some ancient hardware bits. Likewise, the required RAM and storage space to get up and running in the game are tame.





The recommended system specs aren't very heavy, either. They call for a Core i5-8500 or Ryzen 5 3500X processor, a GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, and the same 8GB of RAM, 12GB of storage, and 64-bit Windows 10 (or higher). The only additional note is that a solid state drive (SSD) is required, which we reckon most gamers have nowadays.









We'll have to wait a bit longer for more detailed specifications, and namely what will be needed to turn up the graphics settings. In addition to supporting 4K at 144Hz, Rockstar Games confirmed support for both ultrawide (21:9) and super ultrawide (32:9) monitors, as well as HDR10. Keyboard and mouse inputs are supported as well, by the way.





We're holding out hope that playing at 4K still won't require a monstrous gaming PC. It just depends on how many graphical dials the game serves up. According to Rockstar Games, players can expect "adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more." These can potentially be taxing, though it's worth pointing out that the game will also support both NVDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMS FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, as well as NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation.



