AMD’s RDNA 3 Chiplet Patent Details A Cutting-Edge Shader-Optimized Architecture





AMD's apparently up to the challenge, though, because the company announced once and for all last month that its upcoming RDNA 3-based "Navi 3" series of graphics processors would make use of chiplets in some form or fashion. As such, we're back to square one: how does AMD plan to split up a GPU into multiple discrete chiplets without affecting performance?





Essentially, as the flowchart from the patent describes it, AMD's GPU will use the first chiplet as a sort of master processor while additional GPU chiplets will be slaved to it. The first GPU will receive the task, and it will make a judgement call whether to handle the task itself—as with older games that simply don't require more GPU compute than the first chip can handle—or to split it up into many bins. Once that's done, if necessary, the task will compute on whichever chiplets were assigned these bins.







